Manchester & London Investment Trust : Resolutions passed at AGM

Companies Act 2006

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

(Registered in England and Wales 01009550)

At an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the above named Company, duly convened and held on 21 November 2022, the following resolutions were passed:

Ordinary Resolution

Resolution 10

THAT, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to offer holders of the Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares, which are credited as fully paid up, instead of cash in respect of the whole (or part at the Directors' discretion) of any dividend declared from time to time in respect of which the Directors determine that such election should apply, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

Resolution 11

THAT, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in addition to any existing authorities, pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), up to an aggregate nominal amount of £2,516,875, representing 10,067,500 Ordinary Shares (being approximately one-quarter of the issued share capital (excluding Treasury Shares) as at 20 October 2022), such authority to expire at the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution (unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such authority, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted and the Directors may allot Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Resolutions

Resolution 12

THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 11 above, in addition to any existing authorities, the Directors be and are hereby empowered, pursuant to Sections 570 to 573 of the Act to allot Ordinary Shares for cash and to sell Ordinary Shares from Treasury for cash pursuant to the authority referred to in Resolution 11 above as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale provided that this authority: (i) shall be limited to the allotment of Ordinary Shares and the sale of Ordinary Shares from Treasury for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,006,751 (representing approximately 10% of the issued Share capital (excluding Treasury Shares) of the Company as at 20 October 2022); and (ii) shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution (unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such power, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted or sold from Treasury after the expiry of such power, and the Directors may allot Ordinary Shares or sell Ordinary Shares from Treasury in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if such power had not expired.

Resolution 13

THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 12, to generally and unconditionally authorise and empower the Directors in compliance with the Listing Rules to sell, transfer and allot Shares held by the Company in Treasury (whether or not those Shares are held in Treasury at the date this Resolution is passed or repurchased pursuant to the authority sought under Resolution 14 below) for cash and that such Shares may be allotted or sold or transferred for a price which represents a discount to the most recently published NAV per Share as at the date of such allotment or sale provided that such discount does not exceed the weighted average discount to NAV per Share at which the Shares were purchased and provided that any Shares sold from Treasury for cash are sold at higher prices (including expenses) than the weighted average price at which those Shares were bought into Treasury. The authority hereby granted shall require renewal from Shareholders and expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution, save that the Company may before such expiry enter into offers or agreements which would or might require Shares held in Treasury to be sold or allotted after such expiry and the Company may sell or allot Shares pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the authority hereby granted had not expired.

Resolution 14

THAT, in substitution of all existing authorities, to unconditionally and generally authorise the Company, pursuant to section 701 of the Act, to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 of the Act) of any of its own Ordinary Shares of 25 pence provided that:

a. the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be so purchased shall be 6,036,481(or, if less, 14.99% of the number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) immediately following the passing of this Resolution);

b. the minimum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for such Shares shall be 25 pence each;

c. the maximum price, exclusive of expenses, which may be paid for a Share contracted to be purchased on any day shall be an amount not more than the highest of (i) 105% of the average of the Last Price per Bloomberg (or the closing price of the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List) of the Company's Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which such Share is contracted to be purchased and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade, and the highest current independent bid price for a share of the Company on the trading venues where the market purchases by the Company pursuant to the authority conferred by this Resolution 14 will be carried out;

d. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting; and

e. the Company may make a contract or contracts to purchase its own shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or might be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of its own Shares in pursuance of any such contract(s).,

Resolution 15

THAT, a general meeting, other than an AGM, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.