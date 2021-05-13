Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNL   GB0002258472

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(MNL)
  Report
Manchester & London Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/13/2021 | 05:43am EDT
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Richard Morgan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR (Investment Manager)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each



ISIN: GB0002258472
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£5.725 1,380
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


1,380

£7,900.50
e) Date of the transaction
 		 13 May 2021
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2021
