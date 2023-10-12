Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Sheppard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.28
2,340
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,340
£10,015.20
e)
Date of the transaction
12 October 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Freya Sheppard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Mark Sheppard, Investment Manager
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.28
1,640
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,640
£7,019.20
e)
Date of the transaction
12 October 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Helena Sheppard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Mark Sheppard, Investment Manager
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.28
1,640
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,640
£7,019.20
e)
Date of the transaction
12 October 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
