Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation. The Company may invest in derivatives, money market instruments, currency instruments, contracts for differences (CFDs), futures, forwards, and options for the purposes of holding investments and hedging positions against movements. The Company seeks investment exposure to companies whose shares are listed, quoted, or admitted to trading. The Company may invest up to 10% of gross assets (at the time of investment) in the equities and/or fixed interest securities of companies whose shares are not listed, quoted, or admitted to trading. The Company invests in various sectors, including information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, fund, and health care. The Company's investment manager and alternative investment fund manager is M&L Capital Management Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts