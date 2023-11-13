 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

M&M Investment Company Ltd

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)

b)

 

Initial notification/ Amendment

 

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

 

LEI

 

 

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.86800

2,000

 

 

£4.85400

2,000

 

 

£4.840000

2,000

 

 

£4.82934

2,000

 

 

£4.82800

2,000

 

 

£4.85400

2,000

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

12,000

 

£58,146.68

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

13 November 2023

 

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 