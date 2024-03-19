 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Daren Morris

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

PDMR (Director)

b)

 

Initial notification/ Amendment

 

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

 

LEI

 

 

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Disposal of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

£6.6295

 

6,000

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

Price

 

Volume

 

 

 

£39,777

 

6,000

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

18 March 2024

 

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 