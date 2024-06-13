 

Date: 13th June 2024

 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Mark Sheppard

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

PDMR (Investment Manager)

b)

 

Initial notification/ Amendment

 

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b)

 

LEI

 

 

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each

 

 

 

ISIN: GB0002258472

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.44

3075

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

 

 

3075

 

£22878

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

13 June 2024

 

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Link Company Matters, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1950