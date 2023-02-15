Billionaire aims for Spurs takeover - source

That's according to a source close to the matter Wednesday (February 15).

Jahm Najafi is an Iranian-American and chair of MSP Sports Capital.

Britain's Financial Times says his group is working with a consortium of investors to structure the bid.

The paper also reported they are weeks away from formally approaching the Premier League club's owner, Joe Lewis, and chair Daniel Levy.

The group reportedly value Tottenham at around $3 billion.

It would then add about $750 million of debt onto the club's books.

It added that MSP and its partners would put forward 70% of the buying price.

Backers from the Gulf, mainly Abu Dhabi, would contribute the remaining 30%.

Tottenham declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Najafi is also a minority shareholder in U.S. basketball team the Phoenix Suns.

The reported bid for Spurs comes with major English soccer clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool also seeking investment.