Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Manchester United plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54:13 2023-02-15 am EST
23.92 USD   +0.25%
10:27aBillionaire aims for Spurs takeover - source
RE
08:58aBarcelona and Man United add glamor to Europa League playoff
AQ
05:59aQatar's emir watches as PSG stumbles in Champions League
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Billionaire aims for Spurs takeover - source

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A billionaire is due to launch a $3.75 billion takeover bid for English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.

That's according to a source close to the matter Wednesday (February 15).

Jahm Najafi is an Iranian-American and chair of MSP Sports Capital.

Britain's Financial Times says his group is working with a consortium of investors to structure the bid.

The paper also reported they are weeks away from formally approaching the Premier League club's owner, Joe Lewis, and chair Daniel Levy.

The group reportedly value Tottenham at around $3 billion.

It would then add about $750 million of debt onto the club's books.

It added that MSP and its partners would put forward 70% of the buying price.

Backers from the Gulf, mainly Abu Dhabi, would contribute the remaining 30%.

Tottenham declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Najafi is also a minority shareholder in U.S. basketball team the Phoenix Suns.

The reported bid for Spurs comes with major English soccer clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool also seeking investment.


© Reuters 2023
All news about MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
10:27aBillionaire aims for Spurs takeover - source
RE
08:58aBarcelona and Man United add glamor to Europa League playoff
AQ
05:59aQatar's emir watches as PSG stumbles in Champions League
AQ
01:32aArsenal can't afford to lose City showdown
AQ
02/14Marketmind: Don't break my heart
RE
02/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
02/13Sector Update: Consumer
MT
02/13Manchester United May Receive Bid From Qatari Investors Soon
MT
02/13Qatari Investors Reportedly Preparing 'Imminent' Bi..
MT
02/12Title-chasing Arsenal faces double threat from Manchester
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 602 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2023 -54,6 M -66,4 M -66,4 M
Net Debt 2023 557 M 676 M 676 M
P/E ratio 2023 -58,8x
Yield 2023 0,89%
Capitalization 3 202 M 3 891 M 3 891 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,24x
EV / Sales 2024 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 963,44 GBX
Average target price 2 009,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.27%3 891
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.3.19%6 477
TUI AG28.36%3 738
BOWLERO CORP.6.82%2 387
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.35.05%2 098
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-11.30%1 694