Estée Lauder will team up with renowned football club, Manchester United, to reach and engage their extensive fanbase in China and the Asia Pacific region, a first-of-its-kind partnership for the brand. Estée Lauder continues its legacy of disrupting the beauty industry, bringing its high-performing products to new communities of sports fans who demand peak performance in every aspect of life.

Kicking off in Summer 2023, the partnership’s inaugural campaign will launch with players from Manchester United’s first team, including Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho and Raphaël Varane. Bringing together the worlds of beauty and sports, the campaign will engage fans across Manchester United’s social platforms – with a reach of more than 250 million in China alone - with dynamic social storytelling around the benefits of recharging the skin.

“The bold vision, creativity, and innovation of our trailblazing founder, Mrs. Estée Lauder, continues to inspire us to disrupt and push boundaries. We are excited to collaborate with the world’s most popular football team on this first-of-its-kind partnership, and to expand Estée Lauder’s reach to new audiences of male consumers in an unexpected and ground-breaking way.” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.

“Estée Lauder and Manchester United are both globally recognized as best-in-class brands with incredible heritage with generations of loyal fans around the world, and a shared commitment to delivering peak performance - whether in our products or on the playing field.”

The partnership will initially spotlight Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, an industry disruptor, and one of the best-selling, most-loved skincare products in the brand’s history. The master multi-tasking Advanced Night Repair performs like 7 serums in 1, featuring an exclusive ingredient, Tripeptide-32, to help optimize skin’s own rhythm of daytime protection and night-time repair. Just one dropper morning and evening reveals energized, refreshed, and hydrated skin.

“Estée Lauder is a globally renowned and trusted brand, and we are excited to be partnering with them in China and Asia Pacific,” says Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson.

“As one of the most followed sports teams in the world, we understand the importance of educating fans on a healthy lifestyle, and skincare is an integral part of that process. In the same way our athletes prepare the night before a match with regular training rituals, healthy skin also requires a consistent and effective regimen. Advanced Night Repair serum provides skin with the overnight preparation needed for users to wake up looking refreshed and ready to take on the day. We look forward to working with Estée Lauder in sharing the power of its Advanced Night Repair serum and encouraging our fans to start their skincare journey with us.”

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 145-year heritage we have won 67 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world’s first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women’s needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with customers in more than 150 countries and territories around the world and across dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée’s powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view. Follow @esteelauder on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

