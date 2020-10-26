Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United plc    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 08:26am EDT
Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea

(Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam.

The French leader this month declared war on "Islamist separatism", which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.

The Sun newspaper alleged that Pogba, a practising Muslim, reacted to Macron's comments by quitting the national team.

"Unacceptable," the 27-year-old wrote on a Twitter post along with a "fake news" sticker on a screenshot of the headline from The Sun.

The report came days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded by an Islamist radical for using cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
10/24MANCHESTER MISERY : Worst starts since 2014 for City, United
AQ
10/23MATCHDAY : Barca plays Real Madrid; Man United hosts Chelsea
AQ
10/21MANCHESTER UNITED : Man United's revenue drops, debts rise amid pandemic
AQ
10/21MANCHESTER UNITED : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/21CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SOCCER : Rashford leads Manchester United past PSG
AQ
10/21Soccer-Manchester Utd count cost of coronavirus disruption
RE
10/21MANCHESTER UNITED : PLC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
10/21MANCHESTER UNITED : UCL Round-Up - Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis Scores As Barcelona..
AQ
10/20JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Traditional powerhouses open new Champions League seaso..
AQ
10/20MANCHESTER UNITED : Leading clubs in talks to join breakaway European Super Leag..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 504 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2020 -28,1 M -36,7 M -36,7 M
Net Debt 2020 431 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2020 -63,9x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 1 804 M 2 352 M 2 354 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 372,35 GBX
Last Close Price 1 098,16 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-28.15%2 352
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-11.21%74 672
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.52%47 665
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-6.92%18 370
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-5.01%14 507
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-20.02%12 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group