'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

The French leader this month declared war on "Islamist separatism", which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.

The Sun newspaper alleged that Pogba, a practising Muslim, reacted to Macron's comments by quitting the national team.

"Unacceptable," the 27-year-old wrote on a Twitter post along with a "fake news" sticker on a screenshot of the headline from The Sun.

The report came days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded by an Islamist radical for using cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds.

