    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
13.59 USD   -0.80%
02:55pMan United overcomes early deficit, wins in Europa League
AQ
08:17aKyle Walker in doubt for World Cup after groin surgery
AQ
10/05Haaland denied latest hat trick as City routs Copenhagen
AQ
'Little kids who were still sleeping' - Thailand mourns victims of mass killing

10/06/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Thailand mass shooting

NA KLANG, Thailand (Reuters) - Pink and white coffins adorned with gold and bearing the bodies of the 22 children killed in a gun and knife rampage in Thailand were loaded onto a truck late on Thursday and driven away in the darkness.

Thailand's deputy prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, clasped his hands together and bowed his head as the truck, followed by ambulances carrying the bodies of further victims, pulled away in the small town of Na Klang in northeastern Thailand.

"All Thai people, and all people around the world who know about this ... will feel so depressed and saddened," Anutin said.

The children were killed on Thursday by a former policemen, who witnesses said burst into a daycare centre and started shooting and slashing those inside.

Altogether, 36 people were killed by Panya Khamrapm, who police said was discharged from duty last year for drugs use and had attended a court hearing on a narcotics charge just moments before the attack.

After returning home, police said Panya killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.

Rescue workers had earlier brought the bodies of the victims to a local police station and placed them into the coffins as medical staff stood by solemnly and relatives of the dead gathered, some wiping away tears.

"Nobody wants this to happen. It's a scene that nobody wants to see. It's harrowing," said Piyalak Kingkaew, who led the rescue team that was the first to arrive.

His team shared images with Reuters of the scene of the massacre at the daycare centre, which showed tiny bodies laid out on blankets.

The body of one boy dressed in a Manchester United Shirt was seen on a Winnie the Pooh bed cover in a room with walls decorated with cartoon animals.

"We are used to seeing a large number of bodies, we've been through it before, but this incident is the most harrowing of all," Piyalak added.

"They were little kids who were still sleeping."

(Reporting by Vorasit Satienlerk, Poppy McPherson, Jiraporn Kuhakan, Athit Perawongmetha; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Poppy McPherson and Vorasit Satienlerk


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 598 M 672 M 672 M
Net income 2023 -72,5 M -81,6 M -81,6 M
Net Debt 2023 513 M 577 M 577 M
P/E ratio 2023 -27,4x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 1 986 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 035
Free-Float 30,9%
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 217,92 GBX
Average target price 1 410,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-3.79%2 234
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-31.68%5 435
TUI AG-53.26%2 222
BOWLERO CORP.36.25%2 041
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.9.07%1 632
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-36.69%1 525