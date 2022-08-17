Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Manchester United plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
12.78 USD   +0.08%
04:14aManchester united shares pare gains, last up 3% at $13.20 in pre…
RE
04:02aManchester united shares up nearly 17% to $14.90 in u.s. pre-mar…
RE
02:32aElon Musk says he was joking about buying Man U
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MANCHESTER UNITED SHARES PARE GAINS, LAST UP 3% AT $13.20 IN PRE…

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANCHESTER UNITED SHARES PARE GAINS, LAST UP 3% AT $13.20 IN PRE-MARKET TRADE


© Reuters 2022
All news about MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
04:14aManchester united shares pare gains, last up 3% at $13.20 in pre…
RE
04:02aManchester united shares up nearly 17% to $14.90 in u.s. pre-mar…
RE
02:32aElon Musk says he was joking about buying Man U
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
12:43aMusk says he was joking about buying Manchester United
RE
08/16FACTBOX-'YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU BOUGHT A : The tweets of Elon Musk
RE
08/16ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United
RE
08/13City, Arsenal roll on; Manchester United implode
AQ
08/13MELTDOWN : Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
AQ
08/11Brentford land £13m danish star damsgaard
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 593 M 718 M 718 M
Net income 2022 -83,6 M -101 M -101 M
Net Debt 2022 463 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,8x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 1 722 M 2 083 M 2 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 983
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 056,20 GBX
Average target price 1 320,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-10.25%2 083
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-23.30%6 394
TUI AG-32.04%3 334
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-9.21%2 185
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.3.31%1 667
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-7.14%1 010