Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Manchester United plc
News
Summary
MANU
KYG5784H1065
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
(MANU)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
12.78
USD
+0.08%
04:14a
Manchester united shares pare gains, last up 3% at $13.20 in pre…
RE
04:02a
Manchester united shares up nearly 17% to $14.90 in u.s. pre-mar…
RE
02:32a
Elon Musk says he was joking about buying Man U
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MANCHESTER UNITED SHARES UP NEARLY 17% TO $14.90 IN U.S. PRE-MAR…
08/17/2022 | 04:02am EDT
MANCHESTER UNITED SHARES UP NEARLY 17% TO $14.90 IN U.S. PRE-MARKET TRADE
© Reuters 2022
All news about MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
04:14a
Manchester united shares pare gains, last up 3% at $13.20 in pre…
RE
04:02a
Manchester united shares up nearly 17% to $14.90 in u.s. pre-mar…
RE
02:32a
Elon Musk says he was joking about buying Man U
RE
02:01a
Reuters-schedule/…
RE
12:43a
Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United
RE
08/16
FACTBOX-'YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU BOUGHT A
: The tweets of Elon Musk
RE
08/16
ELON MUSK
: Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United
RE
08/13
City, Arsenal roll on; Manchester United implode
AQ
08/13
MELTDOWN
: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
AQ
08/11
Brentford land £13m danish star damsgaard
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
06/02
Deutsche Bank Trims Manchester United's PT to $17 from $18 Reflecting Lower Broadcast R..
MT
05/27
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Boston Scientific, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Macy's, VMWare....
03/21
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Manchester United to Buy From Hold, Maintains $18 Price Target
MT
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
593 M
718 M
718 M
Net income 2022
-83,6 M
-101 M
-101 M
Net Debt 2022
463 M
561 M
561 M
P/E ratio 2022
-20,8x
Yield 2022
1,64%
Capitalization
1 722 M
2 083 M
2 083 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,68x
EV / Sales 2023
3,47x
Nbr of Employees
983
Free-Float
29,9%
More Financials
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 056,20 GBX
Average target price
1 320,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target
25,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold
Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cliff Baty
Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer
Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer
Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
-10.25%
2 083
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.
-23.30%
6 394
TUI AG
-32.04%
3 334
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
-9.21%
2 185
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.
3.31%
1 667
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED
-7.14%
1 010
More Results
