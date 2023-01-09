Advanced search
    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2023-01-09 pm EST
23.02 USD   -1.29%
03:07pMan United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News
RE
02:00pManchester United Among English Premier League Clubs Being Considered for Qatar Investment
MT
12:11pMatchday : Man U begins League Cup quarterfinals
AQ
Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News

01/09/2023 | 03:07pm EST
General view of the Manchester United logo ahead of the Europa League final

(Reuters) - English Premier League clubs Manchester United Plc, Tottenham Hotspur, or Liverpool FC are being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments over a potential acquisition, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, recently held talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over a possible purchase of a stake in the club, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Qatar Sports Investments is considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the report.

Manchester United's U.S. owner, the Glazer family, has been looking at options for the 20-times English soccer champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

In a statement in November, the club said that the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner also said in November that the Premier League side's owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was exploring a sale of the club.

Qatar Sports Investments is currently the owner of French soccer club Paris St Germain, and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Qatar Sports Investments did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Liverpool could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 602 M 725 M 725 M
Net income 2023 -54,6 M -65,8 M -65,8 M
Net Debt 2023 557 M 670 M 670 M
P/E ratio 2023 -57,9x
Yield 2023 0,90%
Capitalization 3 157 M 3 803 M 3 803 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,17x
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 936,00 GBX
Average target price 2 009,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.04%3 803
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.0.75%6 395
TUI AG10.10%3 171
BOWLERO CORP.1.93%2 278
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-2.82%1 862
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.3.47%1 608