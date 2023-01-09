Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News

Qatar Sports Investments is considering either a total takeover or a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the report.

Manchester United's U.S. owner, the Glazer family, has been looking at options for the 20-times English soccer champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

In a statement in November, the club said that the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner also said in November that the Premier League side's owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was exploring a sale of the club.

Qatar Sports Investments is currently the owner of French soccer club Paris St Germain, and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Qatar Sports Investments did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Liverpool could not be immediately reached for comment.

