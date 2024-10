Sports Desk, Mar 12 (EFE).- Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by the Premier League's bottom club Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United midfield lynchpin Casemiro was sent off in the first half for a studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz after the VAR intervened.

Both teams had opportunities to break the deadlock, but the Saints hit the frame of the goal through Kyle Walker-Peters and James Ward-Prowse , while Bruno Fernandes also struck the post for United.

The draw hands a valuable point to Southampton, while United remain in third place, two points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand. EFE