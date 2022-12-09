Manchester United : 1Q23 Earnings Release

Manchester United PLC Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Key Points
15 Manchester United players are participating in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup Finals and 12 players are with teams in the quarter-finals
Global memberships reached a record level and currently stand at 330,000 - the largest in world sport
Club achieved record attendance for UEL group stage matches, reflecting high demand and the impact of new cup season tickets
Increased commercial revenues were driven by successful return to normal summer tour activities and new partnerships
New partnerships with Betfred, DXC, Qualcomm and Therabody were launched during the quarter
In partnership with Tezos, the club announced the launch of its first digital collectibles on 14 November
On 22 November, the club announced its separation by mutual agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo
On 22 November, the Company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives to enhance future growth and the Board will consider all options, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions
For fiscal 2023, the Company raises its guidance to £590 million to £610 million total revenues, and £125 million to £140 million adjusted EBITDA from a prior range of £580 million to £600 million total revenues and £100 million to £110 million adjusted EBITDA
MANCHESTER, England - 08 December 2022 - Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") - one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today announced financial results for the 2023 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2022.
Outlook
For fiscal 2023, the Company is raising its guidance and expects total revenues to be within a range of £590 million to £610 million, driven by strong Matchday revenues, and adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of £125 million to £140 million, as a result of reduced player wage costs. Quarterly results are impacted by the postponement of two Premier League games, which were due to be played in first quarter and were delayed due to the Queen's passing, as well as the timing of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, which began 20 November 2022 and continues to 18 December 2022.
1
Phasing of Premier League games
Quarter 1
Quarter 2
Quarter 3
Quarter 4
Total
2022/23 season
6*
10
10
12*
38
2021/22 season
6
12
11
9
38
*Note: Two matches in September 2022 were postponed due to the Queen's passing and have yet to be rescheduled; these matches are assumed to be rescheduled in 4Q23.
Key Financials (unaudited)
Three months ended
£ million (except loss per share)
30 September
2022
2021
Change
Commercial revenue
£87.4
£64.4
35.7%
Broadcasting revenue
35.0
43.3
(19.2%)
Matchday revenue
21.3
18.8
13.3%
Total revenue
143.7
126.5
13.6%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
23.6
11.2
110.7%
Operating loss
(3.4)
(10.2)
(66.7%)
Loss for the period (i.e. net loss)
(26.5)
(15.5)
71.0%
Basic loss per share (pence)
(16.26)
(9.53)
(70.6%)
Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1)
(9.9)
(12.5)
(20.8%)
Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1)
(6.08)
(7.67)
(20.7%)
Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency) (2)
$650.0
$650.0
0.0%
Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non- IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 8 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 30 September 2022 was £100.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £102.9 million.
2
Football
We continue to make meaningful progress in improving football operations and performance, including:
The men's first team ended the first half of the 2022/23 Premier League season in 5th place under the leadership of new manager, Erik ten Hag
The men's first team advanced to the knockout playoff round of UEFA's Europa League competition against Barcelona, with matches resuming in February 2023
Manchester United Women are in 2nd place in the 2022/23 Women's Super League under the leadership of manager, Marc Skinner
August 2022 marked 90 years since the inception of Manchester United's Youth Development programme and we continue to extend our record of having an Academy graduate in every first team squad since 1937, spanning nearly 4,200 matches; Manchester United's Academy was designated as the top English club in developing young players with 46 graduates in Europe's 31 highest-ranked divisions
15 Manchester United players are participating in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup finals; matches began 20 November with the final to be held 18 December; 12 players are with teams in the quarter-finals
During the winter break for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup finals, remaining club players are participating in a winter training camp with friendly matches scheduled against La Liga sides, Cadiz CF on 07 December and Real Betis on 10 December
Fan Engagement
Strengthening engagement with fans remains an ongoing key strategic priority, and includes the following initiatives:
The Club held a third quarterly meeting of our Fans' Advisory Board, attended by Chairman Joel Glazer
The first Fans' Forum meeting for the 2022/23 season was held 23 September
Reform of cup ticket policies, led by our Fans' Advisory Board, has widened access to Cup matches at Old Trafford and contributed to record attendances for our UEL group stage matches
During the first quarter, 10 new official supporters' clubs were formed, bringing the total to a record 275 clubs in 94 countries
Facilities - Venue and Operations
In addition to record ticket sales for the 2022/23 season, in the first quarter Venue and Operations further achieved:
Global memberships continue to sell at record levels including sell-out of a new Premium Membership tier; at the end of the first quarter global members totalled 288,000 and memberships currently stand at 330,000 members to date, the largest membership program in world sport
Experienced continued momentum for Women's football with Leigh Sport Village ticket sales at the end of the first quarter approximately 25% higher than the entire 2021/22 season
A return to normal pre-season Tour operations generated exceptionally high Tour revenues in July with over 350,000 fans in attendance across three continents, four countries and five cities
Old Trafford hosted a third Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa on 3 December and recently hosted the Premier League International Cup on 11 November and the Rugby League World Cup final 19 November
3
Partnerships
A strong quarter of new or renewed partnership deals included:
Club held its second in-person #ILoveUnited event since the onset of the pandemic in Kolkata, India, in October 2022 with a record-breaking 7,300 fans in attendance featuring activations from 15 global partners; the event was 16 times oversubscribed and was the largest ever football screening in India
Successfully launched a new partnership with DXC as our sleeve partner which reached a combined media audience of 2.15 billion people and was our most visible sleeve partner launch, delivering over 92 million video views in the first 30 days
Successfully launched new global partnerships with Betfred, Qualcomm and Therabody
Digital Products & Experiences
Content-led digital fan engagement continues to connect our club with our fans around the world.
Club achieved all-timerecord-breaking kit launches in the first quarter including the highest number of units sold for Home & Away kits in a first week
The re-launch of the Manchester United App was bolstered by strong usage during the summer Tour with the highest ever MAUs, the five biggest Matchday DAUs, and the highest ever monthly downloads
Over 2.5 million users watched Tour match content in July via our Club app and website across 220 markets contributing to record breaking engagement and video views
Club gained more than 7 million followers and generated more than 491 million digital interactions and 2.1 billion video views across all global social platforms in the first quarter
Club announced the launch of its first digital collectibles on 14 November in partnership with Tezos; with the first 'drop' planned for December
MUTV now available in over 70 countries through TV partners with recent renewals; MUTV app is also now available on Samsung, LG and Android TVs in addition to Apple TV, Xbox, Amazon Fire and Roku
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £87.4 million, an increase of £23.0 million, or 35.7%, over the prior year quarter.
Sponsorship revenue was £57.8 million, an increase of £21.5 million, or 59.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team pre-season tour which took place in July. There was no tour in the prior year quarter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensingrevenue was £29.6 million, an increase of £1.5 million, or 5.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase ine-commercesales.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £35.0 million, a decrease of £8.3 million, or 19.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to our men's first team participating in the UEFA Europa League compared to the UEFA Champions League in the prior year quarter.
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £21.3 million, an increase of £2.5 million, or 13.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to Old Trafford Stadium hosting the opening match of the UEFA Women's European Championships and the Rugby Super League Grand Final.
4
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £163.7 million, an increase of £9.6 million, or 6.2%, over the prior year quarter.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £82.3 million, a decrease of £6.2 million, or 7.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team not participating in the UEFA Champions League, partially offset by increased other staff costs.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £37.8 million, an increase of £11.0 million, or 41.0%, over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to costs incurred in relation to the men's first team pre-season tour and the impact of increased utility bills in the current year quarter.
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £3.5 million, a decrease of £0.2 million, or 5.4%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £40.1 million, an increase of £5.0 million, or 14.2%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 September 2022 was £494.1 million.
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £16.6 million, a decrease of £0.8 million, or 4.6%, over the prior year quarter.
Net finance costs
Interest paid in the quarter was £9.6 million, compared to £7.8 million in the prior year quarter. Overall, net finance costs for the quarter were £31.0 million, compared to £9.7 million in the prior year quarter. Costs for the current year quarter include £21.8 million of unrealized non-cash foreign exchange net losses.
Income tax
The income tax credit for the quarter was £7.9 million, an increase of £3.6 million, or 83.7%, over the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £96.9 million in the quarter to 30 September 2022 compared to the cash position at 30 June 2022.
Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £6.0 million, compared to net cash inflow of £63.6 million in the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £4.4 million, an increase of £0.7 million over the prior year quarter.
5
