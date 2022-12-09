Manchester United : 1Q23 Earnings Release

CORPORATE RELEASE 08 December 2022 Manchester United PLC Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Key Points 15 Manchester United players are participating in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup Finals and 12 players are with teams in the quarter-finals

quarter-finals Global memberships reached a record level and currently stand at 330,000 - the largest in world sport

Club achieved record attendance for UEL group stage matches, reflecting high demand and the impact of new cup season tickets

Increased commercial revenues were driven by successful return to normal summer tour activities and new partnerships

New partnerships with Betfred, DXC, Qualcomm and Therabody were launched during the quarter

In partnership with Tezos, the club announced the launch of its first digital collectibles on 14 November

On 22 November, the club announced its separation by mutual agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo

On 22 November, the Company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives to enhance future growth and the Board will consider all options, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions

For fiscal 2023, the Company raises its guidance to £590 million to £610 million total revenues, and £125 million to £140 million adjusted EBITDA from a prior range of £580 million to £600 million total revenues and £100 million to £110 million adjusted EBITDA MANCHESTER, England - 08 December 2022 - Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") - one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today announced financial results for the 2023 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2022. Outlook For fiscal 2023, the Company is raising its guidance and expects total revenues to be within a range of £590 million to £610 million, driven by strong Matchday revenues, and adjusted EBITDA to be within a range of £125 million to £140 million, as a result of reduced player wage costs. Quarterly results are impacted by the postponement of two Premier League games, which were due to be played in first quarter and were delayed due to the Queen's passing, as well as the timing of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, which began 20 November 2022 and continues to 18 December 2022. 1

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2022/23 season 6* 10 10 12* 38 2021/22 season 6 12 11 9 38 *Note: Two matches in September 2022 were postponed due to the Queen's passing and have yet to be rescheduled; these matches are assumed to be rescheduled in 4Q23. Key Financials (unaudited) Three months ended £ million (except loss per share) 30 September 2022 2021 Change Commercial revenue £87.4 £64.4 35.7% Broadcasting revenue 35.0 43.3 (19.2%) Matchday revenue 21.3 18.8 13.3% Total revenue 143.7 126.5 13.6% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 23.6 11.2 110.7% Operating loss (3.4) (10.2) (66.7%) Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (26.5) (15.5) 71.0% Basic loss per share (pence) (16.26) (9.53) (70.6%) Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1) (9.9) (12.5) (20.8%) Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1) (6.08) (7.67) (20.7%) Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency) (2) $650.0 $650.0 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non- IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 8 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 30 September 2022 was £100.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £102.9 million. 2

Football We continue to make meaningful progress in improving football operations and performance, including: The men's first team ended the first half of the 2022/23 Premier League season in 5th place under the leadership of new manager, Erik ten Hag

The men's first team advanced to the knockout playoff round of UEFA's Europa League competition against Barcelona, with matches resuming in February 2023

Manchester United Women are in 2nd place in the 2022/23 Women's Super League under the leadership of manager, Marc Skinner

August 2022 marked 90 years since the inception of Manchester United's Youth Development programme and we continue to extend our record of having an Academy graduate in every first team squad since 1937, spanning nearly 4,200 matches; Manchester United's Academy was designated as the top English club in developing young players with 46 graduates in Europe's 31 highest-ranked divisions

highest-ranked divisions 15 Manchester United players are participating in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup finals; matches began 20 November with the final to be held 18 December; 12 players are with teams in the quarter-finals

quarter-finals During the winter break for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup finals, remaining club players are participating in a winter training camp with friendly matches scheduled against La Liga sides, Cadiz CF on 07 December and Real Betis on 10 December Fan Engagement Strengthening engagement with fans remains an ongoing key strategic priority, and includes the following initiatives: The Club held a third quarterly meeting of our Fans' Advisory Board, attended by Chairman Joel Glazer

The first Fans' Forum meeting for the 2022/23 season was held 23 September

Reform of cup ticket policies, led by our Fans' Advisory Board, has widened access to Cup matches at Old Trafford and contributed to record attendances for our UEL group stage matches

During the first quarter, 10 new official supporters' clubs were formed, bringing the total to a record 275 clubs in 94 countries Facilities - Venue and Operations In addition to record ticket sales for the 2022/23 season, in the first quarter Venue and Operations further achieved: Global memberships continue to sell at record levels including sell-out of a new Premium Membership tier; at the end of the first quarter global members totalled 288,000 and memberships currently stand at 330,000 members to date, the largest membership program in world sport

sell-out of a new Premium Membership tier; at the end of the first quarter global members totalled 288,000 and memberships currently stand at 330,000 members to date, the largest membership program in world sport Experienced continued momentum for Women's football with Leigh Sport Village ticket sales at the end of the first quarter approximately 25% higher than the entire 2021/22 season

A return to normal pre-season Tour operations generated exceptionally high Tour revenues in July with over 350,000 fans in attendance across three continents, four countries and five cities

pre-season Tour operations generated exceptionally high Tour revenues in July with over 350,000 fans in attendance across three continents, four countries and five cities Old Trafford hosted a third Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa on 3 December and recently hosted the Premier League International Cup on 11 November and the Rugby League World Cup final 19 November 3

Partnerships A strong quarter of new or renewed partnership deals included: Club held its second in-person #ILoveUnited event since the onset of the pandemic in Kolkata, India, in October 2022 with a record-breaking 7,300 fans in attendance featuring activations from 15 global partners; the event was 16 times oversubscribed and was the largest ever football screening in India

in-person #ILoveUnited event since the onset of the pandemic in Kolkata, India, in October 2022 with a record-breaking 7,300 fans in attendance featuring activations from 15 global partners; the event was 16 times oversubscribed and was the largest ever football screening in India Successfully launched a new partnership with DXC as our sleeve partner which reached a combined media audience of 2.15 billion people and was our most visible sleeve partner launch, delivering over 92 million video views in the first 30 days

Successfully launched new global partnerships with Betfred, Qualcomm and Therabody Digital Products & Experiences Content-led digital fan engagement continues to connect our club with our fans around the world. Club achieved all-timerecord-breaking kit launches in the first quarter including the highest number of units sold for Home & Away kits in a first week

all-timerecord-breaking kit launches in the first quarter including the highest number of units sold for Home & Away kits in a first week The re-launch of the Manchester United App was bolstered by strong usage during the summer Tour with the highest ever MAUs, the five biggest Matchday DAUs, and the highest ever monthly downloads

re-launch of the Manchester United App was bolstered by strong usage during the summer Tour with the highest ever MAUs, the five biggest Matchday DAUs, and the highest ever monthly downloads Over 2.5 million users watched Tour match content in July via our Club app and website across 220 markets contributing to record breaking engagement and video views

Club gained more than 7 million followers and generated more than 491 million digital interactions and 2.1 billion video views across all global social platforms in the first quarter

Club announced the launch of its first digital collectibles on 14 November in partnership with Tezos; with the first 'drop' planned for December

MUTV now available in over 70 countries through TV partners with recent renewals; MUTV app is also now available on Samsung, LG and Android TVs in addition to Apple TV, Xbox, Amazon Fire and Roku Revenue Analysis Commercial Commercial revenue for the quarter was £87.4 million, an increase of £23.0 million, or 35.7%, over the prior year quarter. Sponsorship revenue was £57.8 million, an increase of £21.5 million, or 59.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team pre-season tour which took place in July. There was no tour in the prior year quarter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

revenue was £57.8 million, an increase of £21.5 million, or 59.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team pre-season tour which took place in July. There was no tour in the prior year quarter due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue was £29.6 million, an increase of £1.5 million, or 5.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in e-commerce sales. Broadcasting Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £35.0 million, a decrease of £8.3 million, or 19.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to our men's first team participating in the UEFA Europa League compared to the UEFA Champions League in the prior year quarter. Matchday Matchday revenue for the quarter was £21.3 million, an increase of £2.5 million, or 13.3%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to Old Trafford Stadium hosting the opening match of the UEFA Women's European Championships and the Rugby Super League Grand Final. 4