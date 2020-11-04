Log in
Manchester United : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Report Date

11/04/2020 | 12:07pm EST

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 period ended 30 September 2020 on Friday, 13 November, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM EDT.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

© Business Wire 2020

