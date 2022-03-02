Manchester United : Interim report (unaudited) for the three and six months ended 31 December 2021 - Form 6-K

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our primary cash requirements stem from the payment of transfer fees for the acquisition of players' registrations, capital expenditure for the improvement of facilities at Old Trafford and the Carrington Training Ground ("Carrington"), payment of interest on our borrowings, employee benefit expenses, other operating expenses and dividends on our Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Historically, we have met these cash requirements through a combination of operating cash flow and proceeds from the transfer fees from the sale of players' registrations. Our existing borrowings primarily consist of our secured term loan facility, our senior secured notes and outstanding drawdowns under our revolving facilities. We manage our cash flow interest rate risk where appropriate using interest rate swaps. Such interest rate swaps have the economic effect of converting a portion of variable rate borrowings from floating to fixed rates. We have US dollar borrowings that we use to hedge our US dollar commercial revenue exposure. We continue to evaluate our financing options and may, from time to time, take advantage of opportunities to repurchase or refinance all or a portion of our existing indebtedness to the extent such opportunities arise.

Whilst the nature of the ongoing pandemic may result in UK government restrictions being re-imposed in the future, the majority of such restrictions were lifted ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, with Old Trafford stadium welcoming back fans at full capacity. We expect that the wider impact of COVID-19 on future revenue streams and cash flows will vary but will generally depend on potential future UK and international governmental measures to manage the spread of the disease, including variants, the length of time that such measures remain in place, their impact on future consumer behavior, our ability to play football matches and continuation of matches played in front of a crowd and at full capacity. We believe we are well placed with a strong balance sheet, including cash resources as at 31 December 2021 of £87.4 million. All funds are held as cash and cash equivalents and therefore available on demand. As at 31 December 2021, we also had access to undrawn revolving facilities of £100 million. However, we cannot assure you that our cash generated from operations, cash and cash equivalents or cash available under our revolving facilities will be sufficient to meet our long-term future needs, particularly in light of the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its continuing impact on the global economy and our business. We cannot assure you that we could obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all, including as a result of changes or volatility in the credit or capital markets, which affect our ability to borrow money or raise capital, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A semi-annual cash dividend on our Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of $0.09 per share was paid from our operating cash flows on 7 January 2022 to shareholders of record on 1 December 2021. The stock began to trade ex-dividend on 30 November 2021. The declaration and payment of any further future dividends will be at the sole discretion of our board of directors or a committee thereof, and our expectations and policies regarding dividends are subject to change as our business needs, capital requirements or market conditions change.

Our business ordinarily generates a significant amount of cash from our Matchday revenues and commercial contractual arrangements at or near the beginning of our fiscal year, with a steady flow of other cash received throughout the fiscal year. In addition, we ordinarily generate a significant amount of our cash through advance receipts, including season tickets (which include general admission season tickets and seasonal hospitality tickets), most of which are received prior to the end of June for the following season. Given the lifting of government restrictions and return of fans to the stadium, 2021/22 season tickets have sold out. Our Broadcasting revenue from the Premier League and UEFA are paid periodically throughout the season, with primary payments made in late summer, December, January and the end of the football season. Our sponsorship and other commercial revenue tends to be paid either quarterly or annually in advance. However, while we typically have a high cash balance at the beginning of each fiscal year, this is largely attributable to deferred revenue, the majority of which falls under current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet, and this deferred revenue is unwound through the statement of profit or loss over the course of the fiscal year. Over the course of a year, we use our cash on hand to pay employee benefit expenses, other operating expenses, interest payments and other liabilities as they become due. This typically results in negative working capital movement at certain times during the year. In the event it is necessary to access additional operating cash, we also have access to cash through our revolving facilities. As of 31 December 2021, we had £100 million outstanding loans under our revolving facilities and access to undrawn revolving facilities of £100 million.

We also maintain a mixture of long-term debt and capacity under our revolving facilities in order to ensure that we have sufficient funds available for short-term working capital requirements and for investment in the playing squad and other capital projects.

Our cost base is more evenly spread throughout the fiscal year than our cash inflows. Employee benefit expenses and fixed costs constitute the majority of our cash outflows and are generally paid throughout the 12 months of the fiscal year.