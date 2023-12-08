Official MANCHESTER UNITED PLC press release

Longstanding Mattress and Pillow Partner to Add Sofas to Its Global Partnership

Manchester United and leading mattress and pillow manufacturer, MLILY have extended their longstanding global partnership, adding sofas to the range of quality rest, recovery and relaxation products promoted by the partnership.

Officially unveiled tomorrow at the Club’s #ILOVEUNITED fan event in Shanghai, the extension of the partnership will further enhance and improve the broad range of high quality and comfortable relaxation products available for both players and consumers.

Since establishing the partnership in 2016, Manchester United and MLILY have collaborated on a range of fan focused activities, including legend meet and greets, trips to the UK for Chinese fans, youth football tournaments, as well as its presence at the club’s #ILOVEUNITED fan events. The collaboration aims to bring even more football-related activities to China, promoting cultural exchanges between the Chinese and international football communities.

Manchester United’s CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson said:

“Our partnership with MLILY is a fantastic example of how we work with our partners to not only engage with our global fans, but also use their expertise to enhance the services available to our first team players.

“Quality sleep and relaxation are such a vital part of an athletes training program and by working with our rest and recovery coaches, MLILY were able to advise and provide high quality sleep products to assist with this. We are excited to extend this further by bringing the same technologically advanced sofa products to both players and fans.”

MLILY Founder, James Ni, said:

“Our dedicated partnership with Manchester United is something that continues to elevate the stature of our brand in China and across our global markets. Innovation has always been a key factor in our success, and we share those similarities with Manchester United, who continue to innovate as a global leader in the sports industry, both on and off the pitch.”

