    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Manchester United : 3Q21 Earnings Release

06/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
CORPORATE RELEASE

17 June 2021

Manchester United PLC Reports

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Key Points

  • The men's first team finished the 2020/21 domestic season in 2nd place and will compete in the UEFA Champions' League in the 2021/22 season
  • Old Trafford welcomed back 10,000 supporters to the final home match on 18 May
  • Season ticket sales have commenced for the upcoming season
  • TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet as shirt sponsor on team kits from the start of the 2021/22 season
  • The "Theatre of Dreams" Experience Centre, in partnership with Harves, opened to the public in Beijing on 1 May
  • The Premier League successfully completed the sale of domestic broadcast rights for the 2022- 2025 cycle

MANCHESTER, England. - 17 June 2021 - Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group")

  • one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal third quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Management Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "The absence of fans over the past year has proved that they are the lifeblood of the game. Following the successful return of limited numbers at the end of last season, and continued trials of increased crowds at sports events this summer, we remain optimistic about the prospect of fans returning to Old Trafford in larger numbers going forwards. With the foundations for long-term success in place, including significant initiatives to strengthen engagement with our supporters, we look forward to the upcoming season."

1

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except

Three months ended

Nine months ended

(loss)/earnings per share)

31 March 2021

31 March 2021

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Commercial revenue

58.1

68.6

(15.3%)

180.4

219.6

(17.9%)

Broadcasting revenue

58.6

26.0

125.4%

214.9

123.6

73.9%

Matchday revenue

1.6

29.1

(94.5%)

4.8

84.3

(94.3%)

Total revenue

118.3

123.7

(4.4%)

400.1

427.5

(6.4%)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

14.4

27.9

(48.4%)

105.5

134.8

(21.7%)

Operating (loss)/profit

(21.6)

(3.3)

554.5%

(0.2)

44.2

-

(Loss)/profit for the period

(18.1)

(22.8)

(20.6%)

15.4

13.3

15.8%

(i.e. net (loss)/income)

Basic (loss)/earnings per

(11.12)

(13.89)

(20.0%)

9.48

8.07

17.5%

share (pence)

Adjusted (loss)/profit for

the period (i.e. adjusted net

(21.7)

(7.3)

197.3%

(11.0)

22.4

-

(loss)/income)(1)

Adjusted basic

(loss)/earnings per share

(13.30)

(4.42)

200.9%

(6.73)

13.61

-

(pence)(1)

Non-current and current

528.2

519.4

1.7%

528.2

519.4

1.7%

borrowings

Cash and cash equivalents

84.7

90.3

(6.2%)

84.7

90.3

(6.2%)

Net debt(1)/(2)

443.5

429.1

3.4%

443.5

429.1

3.4%

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
  2. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2021 reflect the impact a £60.0 million drawdown on our £200 million revolving credit facilities during the second fiscal quarter.

2

COVID-19 Impact

Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continues to disrupt our businesses. The Old Trafford Stadium, Megastore, Museum and Stadium Tour operations remained closed to visitors throughout the third fiscal quarter. In line with government guidelines, and with a variety of safety measures and protocols in place, including reduced fan capacity, Old Trafford Stadium welcomed back 10,000 supporters for final home match of the season. The Megastore and Museum and Stadium Tour operations have also resumed following the end of the quarter.

Commencement of playing the 2020/21 Premier league fixtures was delayed until 19 September 2020, due to the deferred completion of the 2019/20 season. 2020/21 matches were played over a more condensed period with most of the current season shortfall being played in the third and fourth quarters, as outlined below.

During the third quarter, the first team played in fourteen Premier League home and away matches, compared with nine in the prior year quarter, resulting in an increase in Broadcasting revenues over the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.

Home matches continue to be played behind closed doors. During the third quarter, a total of twelve home matches were played behind closed doors across all competitions, compared with a total eight home matches with fans in attendance during the prior quarter, creating a significant shortfall in Matchday revenues. This largely offsets the increase in Broadcasting revenues, due to the men's first team's participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Given ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2021 at this time.

Phasing of Premier League games

Quarter 1

Quarter 2

Quarter 3

Quarter 4

Total

2020/21 season

2

13

14

9

38

2019/20 remaining season

6

-

-

-

6

Total FY 2021

8

13

14

9

44

2019/20 season

7

13

9

3

32

2018/19 season

7

13

11

7

38

3

Working Capital and Liquidity

As of 31 March 2021, the Company had £84.7 million of cash balances together with access to an additional £140.0 million available under the Company's revolving credit facilities. This provides financial flexibility to support the Club through the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £58.1 million, a decrease of £10.5 million, or 15.3%, over the prior year quarter.

  • Sponsorship revenue was £35.8 million, a decrease of £8.9 million, or 19.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to COVID-19 related variations and a one-time sponsorship credit in the prior quarter.
  • Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue was £22.3 million, a decrease of £1.6 million, or 6.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the continued closure of the Old Trafford based Megastore.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £58.6 million, an increase of £32.6 million, or 125.4%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing an additional five Premier League home and away games in the quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £1.6 million, a decrease of £27.5 million, or 94.5%, over the prior year quarter, due to all matches being played behind closed doors. Eight home games with fans in attendance were played in the prior year quarter, prior to the postponement of all competitions.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £138.5 million, an increase of £6.7 million, or 5.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £85.2 million, an increase of £15.7 million, or 22.6%, over the prior year quarter. This is due to contracted increases in player salaries due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and continued investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £18.7 million, a decrease of £7.6 million, or 28.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19. This includes the impact of all matches being played behind closed doors.

4

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.8 million, an increase of £0.1 million or 2.7% over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £30.8 million, a decrease of £1.5 million, or 4.6%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations on 31 March 2021 was £350.0 million.

Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £1.4 million, compared to a profit of £4.8 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £1.4 million, compared to net finance costs of £25.3 million in the prior year quarter. The movement was driven by foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings in the current year quarter compared to foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £4.9 million, compared to a credit of £5.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £4.1 million in the quarter to 31 March 2021, compared to a decrease of £10.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £27.0 million, an increase of £0.7 million compared to a net cash inflow in the prior year quarter of £26.3 million.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £1.8 million, a decrease of £2.9 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £7.9 million, a decrease of £13.3 million over the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 31 March 2021 was £443.5 million, compared with £429.1 million as of 31 March 2020.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 30 July 2021, to shareholders of record on 12 July 2021. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 09 July 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
