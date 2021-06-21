Manchester United : 3Q21 Interim Report

Manchester United plc
Interim report (unaudited) for the three and nine months ended 31 March 2021
1
Manchester United plc
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
GENERAL INFORMATION AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The following Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included as part of this report. This report contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Manchester United plc's ("the Company") operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this interim report are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 30 June 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 23 October 2020 (File No. 001- 35627).
GENERAL
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, including a record 20 English league titles, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports brands and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday. We attract leading global companies such as adidas, General Motors (Chevrolet), Kohler and TeamViewer that want access and exposure to our community of followers and association with our brand.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The COVID-19 pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continues to disrupt our businesses. The Old Trafford Stadium, Megastore, Museum and Stadium Tour operations remained closed to visitors throughout the third fiscal quarter. In line with government guidelines, and with a variety of safety measures and protocols in place, including reduced fan capacity, Old Trafford Stadium welcomed back 10,000 supporters for final home match of the season. The Megastore and Museum and Stadium Tour operations have also resumed following the end of the quarter.
Commencement of playing the 2020/21 Premier league fixtures was delayed until 19 September 2020, due to the deferred completion of the 2019/20 season. 2020/21 matches were played over a more condensed period with most of the current season shortfall being played in the third and fourth quarters.
During the third quarter, the first team played in fourteen Premier League home and away matches, compared with nine in the prior year quarter, resulting in an increase in Broadcasting revenues over the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.
2
Home matches continue to be played behind closed doors. During the third quarter, a total of twelve home matches were played behind closed doors across all competitions, compared with a total eight home matches with fans in attendance during the prior quarter, creating a significant shortfall in Matchday revenues. This largely offsets the increase in Broadcasting revenues, due to the men's first team's participation in the UEFA Champions League.
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended 31 March 2021 as compared to the three months ended 31 March 2020
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
31 March
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in £ millions)
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 over
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
Revenue
|
118.3
|
|
|
123.7
|
|
(4.4%)
|
Commercial revenue
|
58.1
|
|
|
68.6
|
|
(15.3%)
|
Broadcasting revenue
|
58.6
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
125.4%
|
|
Matchday revenue
|
1.6
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
(94.5%)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(138.5)
|
|
(131.8)
|
5.1%
|
|
Employee benefit expenses
|
(85.2)
|
|
(69.5)
|
22.6%
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
(18.7)
|
|
(26.3)
|
(28.9%)
|
Depreciation
|
(3.8)
|
|
(3.7)
|
2.7%
|
|
Amortization
|
(30.8)
|
|
(32.3)
|
(4.6%)
|
(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets
|
(1.4)
|
|
4.8
|
|
-
|
|
Net finance costs
|
(1.4)
|
|
(25.3)
|
(94.5%)
|
Income tax credit
|
4.9
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
(15.5%)
Revenue
Total revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £118.3 million, a decrease of £5.4 million, or 4.4%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020, as a result of a decrease in revenue in our commercial and Matchday sectors, partially offset by an increase in revenue in our broadcasting sector, as described below.
Commercial revenue
Commercial revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £58.1 million, a decrease of £10.5 million, or 15.3%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020.
-
Sponsorship revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £35.8 million, a decrease of £8.9 million, or 19.9%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020, due to COVID-19 related variations and a one-time sponsorship credit in the prior quarter; and
-
Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £22.3 million, a decrease of £1.6 million, or 6.7%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020, primarily due to the continued closure of the Old Trafford based Megastore.
Broadcasting revenue
Broadcasting revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £58.6 million, an increase of £32.6 million, or 125.4%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020, due to playing an additional five Premier League home and away games in the quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.
3
Matchday revenue
Matchday revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £1.6 million, a decrease of £27.5 million, or 94.5%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020, due to all matches being played behind closed doors. Eight home games with fans in attendance were played in the prior year quarter, prior to the postponement of all competitions.
Total operating expenses
Total operating expenses (defined as employee benefit expenses, other operating expenses, depreciation and amortization) for the three months ended 31 March 2021 were £138.5 million, an increase of £6.7 million, or 5.1%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the three months ended 31 March 2021 were £85.2 million, an increase of £15.7 million, or 22.6%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020. This is due to contracted increases in player salaries due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and continued investment in the first team playing squad.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the three months ended 31 March 2021 were £18.7 million, a decrease of £7.6 million, or 28.9%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020, primarily due to reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19. This includes the impact of all matches being played behind closed doors.
Depreciation
Depreciation for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £3.8 million, an increase of £0.1 million, or 2.7%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020.
Amortization
Amortization, primarily of registrations, for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £30.8 million, a decrease of £1.5 million, or 4.6%, over the three months ended 31 March 2020. The unamortized balance of registrations as of 31 March 2021 was £350.0 million.
(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets
Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £1.4 million, compared to a profit of £4.8 million for the three months ended 31 March 2020.
Net finance costs
Net finance costs for the three months ended 31 March 2021 were £1.4 million, compared to net finance costs of £25.3 million for the three months ended 31 March 2020. The movement was driven by foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings in the current year quarter compared to foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings in the prior year quarter.
Income tax
The income tax credit for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was £4.9 million, compared to a credit of £5.8 million for the three months ended 31 March 2020.
4
