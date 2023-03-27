Manchester United to Play Wrexham AFC in San Diego

Manchester United will play Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego as part of the club’s 2023 Summer Tour taking place in the US.

This is the first match of Tour 23 to be announced after Manchester United revealed last week that Erik ten Hag and his squad will travel to the US in preparation for the 2023/24 season. A youth-focused team drawn from United’s travelling Tour squad supplemented by Academy prospects will take on Wrexham AFC on 25th July, as part of a week-long training camp in San Diego.

Manchester United ambassador Andrew Cole travelled to San Diego to announce the match alongside Wrexham AFC chairman Rob McElhenney, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Qualcomm Incorporated, Don McGuire and City of San Diego Council President pro Tem, Monica Montgomery-Steppe.

Fans from Red Devils of San Diego, the local branch of the Manchester United Supporters’ Club, were invited to attend an event in the Californian city announcing the fixture. They were able to pose questions to representatives of both clubs and hear first-hand the importance of pre-season games to preparations for the new season.

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said:

“This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate US fans at Snapdragon Stadium. Pre-season tours are always a great occasion to give opportunities for our most promising young Academy players to gain valuable experience in the first team environment, and this match against Wrexham AFC is a great example of that.

“Manchester United has a history of nurturing and promoting youth and this is a chance for not only Erik but also our US supporters to assess the homegrown talent that is developing within our Academy, and hopefully to be able to say, ‘I saw him here first,’ if some of those players go on to establish themselves as first team regulars.”

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said:

“We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the Club’s history. The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego.

“The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023/24 season, and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign.

“We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we’re looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer.”

Tickets for Manchester United v Wrexham AFC go on pre-sale to fans who have pre-registered and Manchester United Season Ticket Holders, Official Members and Executive Club Members from 20.00 BST Monday 27th March before going on general sale from 16.00 BST Wednesday 29th March. Access to pre-sale can be obtained by registering your interest at www.manutd.com/tour2023alerts

Further locations for Manchester United Tour 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks. To stay up to date with this and all things pre-season, including team news, exclusive content, matchday build-up and more, subscribe to the Manchester United App.

