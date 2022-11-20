Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Manchester United plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
2022-11-18
13.13 USD   +2.26%
Soccer-Chelsea go top of WSL, Arsenal lose to Man United

11/20/2022 | 10:04am EST
Women's Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea scored three times in the first half as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to go top of the Women's Super League on Sunday, making the most of Arsenal's shock defeat by Manchester United.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring for Chelsea before Erin Cuthbert celebrated her contract extension with a superb goal, and Guro Reiten added a third from the penalty spot to send the Blues top on 21 points from eight games.

Arsenal looked to have done enough when they came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 against Manchester United on Saturday, but an 85th-minute goal by substitute Martha Turner put the visitors level and they snatched all three points when Katie Zelem scored in stoppage time.

Arsenal ended the weekend in second place on 18 points, ahead of United on goal difference, and both teams have a game in hand over Chelsea.

Manchester City, who beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday, are fourth on 15 points.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
