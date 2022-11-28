Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Manchester United plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
21.25 USD   +0.19%
Soccer-Man City to host Chelsea in big FA Cup third round clash

11/28/2022 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Carabao Cup Third Round - Manchester City v Chelsea

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier League champions Manchester City will host rivals and last year's losing finalists Chelsea in the standout fixture among five top flight clashes drawn on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Holders Liverpool will play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield while 12-times winners Manchester United are at home to Everton, Brentford host West Ham United and Crystal Palace welcome Southampton in the other all-Premier League matches.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, record 14 time winners, were handed an immediate away trip to League One (third tier) Oxford United.

Leicester City, the FA Cup winners in 2021, will travel to either National League (fifth tier) Dagenham & Redbridge or league Two (fourth tier) Gillingham who have a second round replay pending.

The third round is the point where Premier League and Championship (second tier) clubs enter the competition and the matches will be played from January 6-9.

Many of the top players will have been more focused on the World Cup in Qatar, however, than what came out of the pot at Anfield.

Manchester City and Chelsea, the latter eight times winners, also played each other in the League Cup at the Etihad earlier this month with City winning 2-0.

Tottenham Hotspur, also eight times winners, host third-tier Portsmouth in their opening game.

Non-league Wrexham -- co-owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds -- travel to Championship side Coventry City while Boreham Wood, the lowest-ranked team in the draw, are at home to League One side Accrington Stanley.

Chesterfield, who also play in the National League, drew a trip to Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

League Two side Stevenage are at Unai Emery's Premier League Aston Villa.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 592 M 716 M 716 M
Net income 2023 -65,6 M -79,3 M -79,3 M
Net Debt 2023 544 M 657 M 657 M
P/E ratio 2023 -43,6x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 2 861 M 3 459 M 3 459 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
EV / Sales 2024 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 035
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 754,72 GBX
Average target price 1 370,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC48.95%3 459
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-28.13%5 526
TUI AG-36.04%3 206
BOWLERO CORP.46.67%2 192
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.20.47%1 875
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-33.74%1 610