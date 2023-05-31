Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Manchester United plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
18.68 USD   -1.53%
03:00aUK train passengers hit by fresh strike disruption
AN
05/30Van der Sar quits as Ajax director general after club finishes 3rd in Dutch league
AQ
05/30Top 10 best football players in Premier League 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK train passengers hit by fresh strike disruption

05/31/2023 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rail passengers in the UK are suffering fresh travel disruption because of more strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Train companies are warning that services are "severely reduced" because of industrial action by drivers and other workers.

Members of the drivers' union Aslef walked out on Wednesday, meaning several operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Thameslink are running no trains.

The Rail, Maritime & Transport union has called a strike on Friday, while another Aslef walk out will take place on Saturday.

Passengers are being advised to plan ahead and check the times of first and last trains.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, told the PA news agency there was "no waning in enthusiasm" from train drivers to continue taking industrial action.

He said: "We are determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul.

"It is time for the government to step back from interference which is preventing a deal – drivers, in line with other workers, deserve a pay rise after four years without one and inflation running over the last 12 months north of 10%."

The strikes are affecting 15 train companies, with services due to start later and finish much earlier than usual – typically between 7.30 BST and 1830 BST.

The Rail Delivery Group said services are severely reduced, with variations across the network and no trains at all in some areas.

On the RMT strike day, around half of the network will shut down, with around 50% of normal services running.

On Aslef strike days, around 40% of trains will be running but there will be wide regional variations.

Evening services on some lines are being affected on the days before each strike.

Aslef also starts an overtime ban at 15 train operating companies on Thursday that could cause disruption, especially in and out of London.

The industrial action will affect football fans travelling to London for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Fans wishing to travel to the game by train from Manchester are being advised not to attempt to do so on the day.

There will be a limited service on Friday due to the RMT industrial action.

Industrial action on Saturday will also affect more than 100,000 people travelling to the annual Epsom Derby as well as fans attending Beyonce's Renaissance world tour concert at Tottenham's stadium and cricket fans travelling to watch the England v Ireland Test match at Lord's.

An RDG spokesperson said: "The upcoming rail strikes called by the Aslef and RMT leadership will not only affect our passengers' daily commute, but will also impact those travelling to and from the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people.

"It will also inconvenience families who have been looking forward and have planned their half-term holidays. It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain.

"We understand the impact of these strikes on individuals and businesses alike, and we can only apologise for this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

"While we are doing all we can to keep trains running, unfortunately there will be reduced train services between Wednesday May 31 and Saturday June 3, so our advice is to check before you travel.

"Passengers with advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled."

The unions say they have not been given a pay offer it can recommend to their members.

Officials say support for industrial action remains strong among workers as well as the public.

Aslef says train drivers have not had a pay rise for four years.

Both unions claim the government is preventing the train companies making an acceptable offer, which ministers deny.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "These strikes have been co-ordinated by union leaders to disrupt passengers in a week which will see major events such as the first ever all Manchester FA Cup final, the Epsom Derby and a number of concerts and festivals across the UK.

"Not content with impacting the hundreds of thousands of people who have looked forward to these events all year round, unions are also targeting their own members' pockets by forcing them to miss out on pay every time they strike.

"The government has facilitated a fair and reasonable pay offer, now union leaders must do the right thing and put this to their members."

By Neil Lancefield and Alan Jones, PA

Press Association: Finance

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
03:00aUK train passengers hit by fresh strike disruption
AN
05/30Van der Sar quits as Ajax director general after club finishes 3rd in Dutch league
AQ
05/30Top 10 best football players in Premier League 2023
AQ
05/30Too soon to drink to the US debt deal
RE
05/28Manchester United finishes 3rd in Premier League in Ten Hag's 1st season
AQ
05/27Chelsea wins Women's Super League for 4th straight year
AQ
05/26European spot and Premier League survival at stake on last day of season
AQ
05/25APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League
AQ
05/25Britain Soccer Premier League
AQ
05/25Mourinho says he's a 'better coach' and a 'better person' than when he emerged
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 605 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2023 -37,6 M -46,6 M -46,6 M
Net Debt 2023 567 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2023 -65,8x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 2 456 M 3 046 M 3 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
EV / Sales 2024 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 233
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 506,04 GBX
Average target price 2 254,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Neil Arnold Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Joel Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Robert Mark Leitão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-19.93%3 046
TUI AG-86.75%3 335
BOWLERO CORP.-14.32%2 075
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.10.04%1 990
KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED17.91%1 299
FUNSHINE CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD.17.57%1 176
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer