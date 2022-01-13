Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Mandalay Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MND   CA5625684025

MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION

(MND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mandalay Resources : Announces Production and Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021, Provides Production and Cost Guidance for 2022

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021, Provides Production and Cost Guidance for 2022

TORONTO, ON, January 13, 2022 - Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today its production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 and provides production and cost guidance for 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Production Highlights:

  • Exceeded full-year 2021 production guidance with a consolidated saleable gold equivalent production of 123,002 ounces - highest total since 2017;
  • Full-yearconsolidated saleable gold equivalent sold was 126,241 ounces - highest amount since 2017;
  • Achieved year-over-year production growth of 19% and sales growth of 26% as compared to 2020;
  • Fourth quarter consolidated 38,904 ounces of gold equivalent sold - highest quarterly amount since Q2 2016; and
  • Costerfield's highest ever quarterly saleable gold equivalent production of 19,507 ounces.

Production and Cost Guidance for Full-Year 2022:

  • 2022 consolidated production guidance of 118,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold equivalent produced at an expected cash cost of $700 - $900 and all-in sustaining cost of $1,100 - $1,300.

Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented:

"Mandalay Resources finished the year strongly with Costerfield achieving a historic high in quarterly saleable gold equivalent production with 19,507 ounces. On a consolidated basis, the 32,362 saleable ounces of gold equivalent produced was the Company's second highest quarterly result of 2021 and the full-year 123,002 ounces of saleable gold equivalent produced not only exceeded our 2021 guidance, but was also the Company's best result since 2017. The consecutive year-over-year improvements since 2019 clearly demonstrate the stability at Björkdal and the growing quality of our anchor asset at Costerfield.

"Stemming from shipment backlogs, a higher-than-average level of concentrate was sold at Costerfield in December resulting in 26,877 ounces of gold equivalent sold during Q4. Revenue recognition of December's shipment however will be rolled over and recognized in 2022 due to the logistics challenges. Moreover, the full-year saleable gold equivalent production of 68,729 ounces at Costerfield represented an 18% year-over-year improvement. The Company anticipates an incremental improvement to Costerfield's production profile during 2022 as stoping ramps up at Youle and with the initiation of production from the high-gold grade deposit Shepherd.

"At Björkdal, the 11,190 ounces and 45,236 ounces of saleable gold ounces produced during the fourth quarter and full-year respectively, was in line with previous quarters and year. The site continued with its step changes aimed at reducing dilution and we expect grades to lift and stabilize at planned levels during 2022. For 2022, Björkdal will increase its stoping rates within the lower, higher grade levels of the Aurora zone and will maintain the operational goal of achieving 1.1 million tonnes of underground ore per annum.

"At Cerro Bayo, processing continued up until December 1, 2021, when the Company successfully completed the sale of the asset to Equus Mining. During September and October, the site produced 1,665 ounces of saleable gold equivalent.

"For 2022, the Company anticipates a consolidated production between 118,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold equivalent at an expected cash cost of $700 - $900 and all-in sustaining cost of $1,100 - $1,300. The Company is also looking forward to following up on the highly successful 2021 exploration campaign with an anticipated exploration spend between $7 - $9 million at Costerfield and between $4 - $5 million at Björkdal during 2022."

Saleable Production for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:

  • In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company produced a total of 25,596 ounces of gold, 830 tonnes of antimony and 50,556 ounces of silver representing a total of 32,362 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 24,488 ounces of gold and 858 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a total of 27,351 ounces of gold equivalent.
  • Production at Björkdal was 11,190 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 12,252 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Production at Costerfield was 13,397 ounces of gold and 830 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 12,236 ounces gold and 858 tonnes antimony in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Production at Cerro Bayo was 1,009 ounces of gold and 50,556 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus no production in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Saleable Production for the Year Ended December 31, 2021:

  • The Company produced a total of 98,292 ounces gold, 3,380 tonnes antimony and 266,596 ounces of silver, representing a total of 123,002 ounces of gold equivalent production, versus 90,254 ounces gold and 3,903 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 103,444 ounces of gold equivalent in 2020.
  • Production at Björkdal was 45,236 ounces gold.
  • Production at Costerfield was 47,753 ounces gold and 3,380 tonnes antimony.
  • Production at Cerro Bayo was 5,303 ounces of gold and 266,596 ounces of silver.

Table 1 - Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Saleable Production for 2021 and 2020

Metal

Source

Three months

Three months

Year ended

Year ended

ended

ended

December 31

December 31

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gold (oz)

Björkdal

11,190

12,252

45,236

45,296

Costerfield

13,397

12,236

47,753

44,958

Cerro Bayo

1,009

-

5,303

-

Total

25,596

24,488

98,292

90,254

Antimony (t)

Costerfield

830

858

3,380

3,903

Silver (oz)

Cerro Bayo

50,556

-

266,596

-

Average quarterly prices:

Gold US$/oz

1,796

1,876

Antimony US$/t

13,221

6,260

Silver US$/oz

23.31

24.43

Total Gold Eq. (oz)(1)

Björkdal

11,190

12,252

45,236

45,296

Costerfield

19,507

15,099

68,729

58,148

Cerro Bayo

1,665

-

9,037

-

Total

32,362

27,351

123,002

103,444

1. Quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("Au Eq. oz") produced is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of gold ("Au"), silver ("Ag") and antimony ("Sb") in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the amounts to get a "total contained value based on market price", and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au in the period. Average Au and Ag prices in the periods are calculated as the average of the daily LME PM fixes in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day; average Sb price in the period is calculated as the average of the daily average of the high and low Rotterdam warehouse prices for all days in the period, with price on weekend days and holidays taken from the last business day. The source for Au and Ag prices is www.transamine.com, and Sb price is www.metalbulletin.com.

Sales for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:

  • In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold a total of 28,570 ounces of gold, 1,334 tonnes of antimony and 39,614 ounces of silver, representing a total of 38,904 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 21,689 ounces of gold and 915 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a total of 24,742 ounces of gold equivalent.
  • Björkdal sold 10,749 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 10,746 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Costerfield sold 17,057 ounces of gold and 1,334 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 10,943 ounces of gold and 915 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cerro Bayo sold 764 ounces of gold and 39,614 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus no sales in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sales for the Year Ended December 31, 2021:

  • The Company sold 100,203 ounces gold, 3,627 tonnes antimony and 217,034 ounces of silver, representing a total of 126,241 ounces of gold equivalent, versus 87,432 ounces gold and 3,744 tonnes antimony, representing a total of 99,935 ounces of gold equivalent in 2020.
  • Björkdal sold 46,254 ounces gold.
  • Costerfield sold 49,585 ounces gold and 3,627 tonnes antimony.
  • Cerro Bayo sold 4,364 ounces gold and 217,034 ounces silver.

Table 2 - Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Sales for 2021 and 2020

Metal

Source

Three months

Three months

Year ended

Year ended

ended

ended

December 31

December 31

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gold (oz)

Björkdal

10,749

10,746

46,254

45,312

Costerfield

17,057

10,943

49,585

42,120

Cerro Bayo

764

-

4,364

-

Total

28,570

21,689

100,203

87,432

Antimony (t)

Costerfield

1,334

915

3,627

3,744

Silver (oz)

Cerro Bayo

39,614

-

217,034

-

Average quarterly

prices:

Gold US$/oz

1,796

1,876

Antimony US$/t

13,221

6,260

Silver US$/oz

23.31

24.43

Total Gold Eq. (oz)1

Björkdal

10,749

10,746

46,254

45,312

Costerfield

26,877

13,996

72,598

54,623

Cerro Bayo

1,278

-

7,389

-

Total

38,904

24,742

126,241

99,935

1. Quarterly Au Eq. oz sold is calculated by multiplying the saleable quantities of Au, and Sb in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the amounts to get a "total contained value based on market price", and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au for the period. The source for Au and Ag prices is www.transamine.com, and Sb price is www.metalbulletin.com, with price on weekend days and holidays taken of the last business day.

Mandalay 2022 Guidance:

Table 3 - Production and Cost Guidance For 2022

2022E

Björkdal

Gold produced (oz)

51,000 - 56,000

Cash cost(1) per oz gold produced

$980 - $1,130

All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold produced

$1,400 - $1,550

Capital expenditures

$29M - $33M

Costerfield

Gold produced (oz)

50,000 - 55,000

Antimony produced (t)

2,100 - 2,700

Gold equivalent produced(2) (oz)

67,000 - 74,000

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced

$560 - $710

All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced

$830 - $980

Capital expenditures

$21M - $25M

Consolidated

Gold equivalent(2) produced (oz)

118,000 - 130,000

Average cash cost(3) per oz gold eq.

$700 - $900

Average all-in sustaining cost(3) per oz gold eq.

$1,100 - $1,300

Capital expenditures

$50M - $58M

  1. Cash cost and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of this press release
  2. Assumes average metal prices of: Au $1,750/oz, Sb $13,000/t
  3. Consolidated costs per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending, costs associated with the trial processing of waste dumps at Cerro Bayo and total care and maintenance costs

Mandalay's 2022 production guidance is based on:

  • The strengthening Australian dollar and Swedish krona relative to the US dollar and overall country cost inflation has had a negative impact on the above guidance.
    o Average 2021 rates: AUD/USD 0.751 and USD/SEK 8.58
    o Guidance 2022 rates: AUD/USD 0.730 and USD/SEK 8.79
  • The expected high capital spend at Björkdal includes $10.8M of capital works being carried out at the tailings storage facility. This project will allow for tailings capacity through to 2029.
  • Capital exploration spend forecast for both sites are:
  1. Björkdal: $4M - $5M o Costerfield: $7M - $9M

Disclaimer

Mandalay Resources Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION
07:41aMANDALAY RESOURCES : Announces Production and Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Ful..
PU
2021MANDALAY RESOURCES : ESG 2020 Report
PU
2021Mandalay Resources Closed Sale of Cerro Bayo Mine to Australia-Listed Equus Mining
MT
2021MANDALAY RESOURCES : Completes Sales Of Cerro Bayo Mine To Equus Mining
PU
2021Mandalay Resources Corporation Completes Sale of Cerro Bayo Mine to Equus Mining
AQ
2021Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 202..
GL
2021Mandalay Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Mandalay resources provides target release date for third quarter 2021 financial result..
AQ
2021Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Result..
AQ
2021Mandalay Resources Corporation Reports High-Grade Gold Discovered at the Brown's Prospe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mandalay Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,81 $
Average target price 4,25 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
Managers and Directors
Dominic Duffy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Dwyer Chief Financial Officer
Bradford Allan Mills Chairman
Robert Emmet Doyle Independent Director
Abraham Hendrik Jonker Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION-2.16%166
BHP GROUP8.72%165 479
RIO TINTO PLC11.45%122 064
GLENCORE PLC7.01%71 927
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.56%56 085
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.25%35 901