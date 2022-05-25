Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces the Results of Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
05/25/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today virtually. All the resolutions presented at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders, with the votes cast by proxy representing 67.63% of the total shares outstanding as of the record date.
Election of Directors
The number of directors was fixed at seven members and each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2022, were re-elected to the Company’s Board of Directors. Abraham Jonker remains the lead independent director and Bradford Mills continues as Chair. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.
Resolution
Votes Cast by Proxy For
% For
Votes Cast by Proxy Withheld
% Withheld
Bradford A. Mills
61,552,120
99.953
29,193
0.047
Abraham Jonker
61,551,313
99.951
30,000
0.049
Amy Freedman
61,547,538
99.945
33,775
0.055
Dominic Duffy
61,552,678
99.954
28,635
0.046
Julie Galloway
61,546,238
99.943
35,075
0.057
Robert Doyle
61,548,120
99.946
33,193
0.054
Terrell Ackerman
61,552,080
99.953
29,233
0.047
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, or until their successor is otherwise appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration. Results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below.
Resolution
Votes Cast by Proxy For
% For
Votes Cast by Proxy Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditors
62,336,857
99.992
5,284
0.008
For Further Information:
Dominic Duffy President and Chief Executive Officer
Edison Nguyen Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations
Contact: 647.260.1566 ext. 1
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.
Mandalay’s mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company’s main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring online the deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.