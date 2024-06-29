I am proud that we successfully managed through the evolving dynamics of global markets and environmental challenges, while not wavering from our strategy and core values, measuring our success on the following principles:

Our employees and contractors' well-being and personal dignity is safeguarded as they work safely and experience the personal satisfaction that comes with high performance and recognition;

Gender equality, diversity across all human dimensions including thought, and inclusive and respectful engagement, dialogue and participation underpin our hiring and operating practices;

The communities in which we operate value our presence through fostering healthy relationships with active dialogue;

Our environmental impact and carbon footprint is minimized in a sustainable manner and causes no permanent harm;

Our shareholders realize superior returns on their investment and support our corporate values including striving for ESG excellence;

Our company-wide ESG strategy is focused on implementing good industry practice in key material ESG areas of our business, while simultaneously building a strong culture of responsible mining across the organization. In 2023, the Company achieved its best safety record to date, with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") of 2.0 per million hours worked. This was largely driven by further education and training on incident management and response. This steady decline in LTIFR, coupled with consistent production levels over recent years, is a testament to the effectiveness of our safety programs and reflects the care employees have for one another. We continually strive to improve our ESG training, communication and education. Our