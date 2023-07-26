GENERATING FREE CASH FLOW WITH EXPLORATION UPSIDE ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO
JULY 2023
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to life of mine production plans, exploration plans and the growth and strategy of Mandalay. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things: exploration results or production results not meeting management's expectations; capital, production and operating cost results not meeting current plans; and changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward looking statements in this presentation can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's annual information form dated March 31, 2023, a copy of which is available under Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward- looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Quality Control and Assurance
Quality control and assurance programs are implemented in line with the standards of National Instrument 43-101.
The exploration programs at Mandalay's properties are supervised by Chris Davis, Vice President of Operational Geology and Exploration at Mandalay Resources, is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM CP(Geo)), and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this presentation. Mr. Davis regularly visits Mandalay's properties and supervises the collection and interpretation of scientific and technical information contained in this presentation.
Mr. Davis has visited Costerfield and Björkdal and has supervised the preparation of this presentation.
All currency references in US$ unless otherwise indicated.
A Profitable Gold Producer Delivering Value and Exploration Upside
88,000 - 100,000 AuEq oz
2023E PRODUCTION GUIDANCE(1)
Costerfield Mine
Australia
Björkdal Mine
Sweden
Two producing gold mines in Australia and Sweden - both mining-friendly,tier-one jurisdictions
- 2022 consolidated saleable gold equivalent production of
105,906 ounces;
- Company committed to growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow;
- Costerfield: continue mining the high-grade Youle vein and the deeper Shepherd veins;
- Björkdal: increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas from the Eastern zone; and
- Record exploration spend in 2023, expected $10M - $14M
1.
Assumes average metal prices of: Au $1,797/oz, Sb $10,805/t
Demonstrating Operational Success and Organic Growth
Production AuEq oz
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
Production and Cash Cost Performance
1,800
1,300
Björkdal:
41,000 - 45,000 Au oz
800
USD$/oz
Costerfield:
47,000 - 55,000 AuEq. oz
-200
2019A
2020A
2021A
2022A
2023E
- Stable production results since 2019 demonstrates the stability at Björkdal and growing quality of Costerfield
- For 2023:
- Costerfield: stoping on the higher-grade central areas of Youle. Continue development in the Shepherd zone.
- Björkdal: increase stoping rates within the deeper higher- grade levels of the Aurora. Initiate development in several higher-grade areas of the Eastern Deeps Central zone.
2023E CONSOLIDATED COST GUIDANCE
Cash cost
$1,010 - $1,170 per oz AuEq
All-in sustaining cost
$1,370 - $1,580 per oz AuEq
Capital expenditures
$41M - $49M
** Average 2022E cash cost graphed. Costerfield: $560 - $710 AuEq oz produced. Björkdal: $980 - $1,130 Au oz produced.
** Average 2023E cash cost for graphed. Costerfield: $810 - $960 AuEq oz produced. Björkdal: $1,270 - $1,410 Au oz produced
Generating Free Cash Flow with a Net Cash Position
NET DEBT FREE IN Q1 2022 - MAJOR
CORPORATE GOAL ACHIEVED
$34.2M CASH AS AT Q1 2023
Expect$45to be.0Mnet debt free in 2021
FREE CASH FLOW IN 2022
$91.2M ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2022
- Revolving Credit Facility: $35M three-year facility with Scotiabank. Proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes
- Normal Course Issuer Bid in place, will fund purchases of Common Shares through surplus cash available from its operations
USD'000
$20,000
$10,000
$0
-$10,000
-$20,000
-$30,000
-$40,000
-$50,000
-$60,000
Consolidated Net Debt/ Cash
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2020
2021
2022
2023
