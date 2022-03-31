Mandalay Resources : MND AIF 2022

MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

For the year ended December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. ABOUT THIS ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM ............................................................................................ 2

2. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS .......................................................................................................... 2

3. TECHNICAL INFORMATION ....................................................................................................................... 3

4. CORPORATE STRUCTURE .......................................................................................................................... 3 4.1 Name, Address and Incorporation .................................................................................................... 3 4.2 Intercorporate Relationships ............................................................................................................ 4

5. GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ............................................................................................. 5 5.1 Three Year History ............................................................................................................................. 5 5.2 Significant Acquisitions ..................................................................................................................... 9

6. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS ............................................................................................................. 10 6.1 General Description ........................................................................................................................ 10 6.2 Material Properties ......................................................................................................................... 10 6.3 Risk Management Systems ............................................................................................................. 10 6.4 Products, Customers, and Distribution ........................................................................................... 11 6.5 Revenues ......................................................................................................................................... 11 6.6 Competitive Conditions ................................................................................................................... 11 6.7 Cyclicality and Seasonality .............................................................................................................. 11 6.8 Employees and Contractors ............................................................................................................ 12 6.9 Stages of Development ................................................................................................................... 12 6.10 Knowledge and Expertise ................................................................................................................ 18 6.11 Business Outlook for Fiscal 2022 .................................................................................................... 18 6.12 Mineral Project - Björkdal .............................................................................................................. 20 6.13 Mineral Projects - Costerfield ......................................................................................................... 45 6.14 Risk Factors ..................................................................................................................................... 72

7. DIVIDENDS ............................................................................................................................................. 83

8. CAPITAL STRUCTURE .............................................................................................................................. 83

9. MARKET FOR SECURITIES ....................................................................................................................... 85

10. ESCROWED SECURITIES AND SECURITIES SUBJECT TO CONTRACTUAL RESTRICTION ON TRANSFER .............................................................................................................................................. 85

11. DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ..................................................................................................................... 86

12. AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION ........................................................................................................ 88 12.1 Description of the Audit Committee ............................................................................................... 88 12.2 External Auditor Service Fees ......................................................................................................... 89

13. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ................................................................................ 89

14. INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ............................................. 89

15. TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS .................................................................................................... 89

16. MATERIAL CONTRACTS .......................................................................................................................... 89

17. INTERESTS OF EXPERTS .......................................................................................................................... 90 17.1 Names of Experts ............................................................................................................................ 90 17.2 Interests of Experts ......................................................................................................................... 91

18. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................. 91

SCHEDULE A

SCHEDULE B

1.

ABOUT THIS ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

The information in this Annual Information Form ("AIF") is presented as of December 31, 2021, unless otherwise indicated, and except for information in documents incorporated by reference that has a different date. All dollar amounts in this Annual Information Form are in US dollars, unless indicated otherwise. In this Annual Information Form, references to the "Corporation" or "Mandalay" refer to Mandalay Resources Corporation and its subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires or indicates.

2.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "should", "estimates", "expects", "believes", "indicates", "targeting", "suggests", "continue", "may", "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the future price of gold ("Au"), antimony ("Sb") and other metals as well as foreign exchange rates; the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Resources and the related results and timing of such estimates; the performance of Mineral Reserve estimates in predicting amount and quality of ore actually mined; the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures; estimates of expected sales volumes and associated operating and capital costs for its gold and antimony production; costs and timing for the development of new deposits; success of exploration activities; environmental permitting timelines; and the potential impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Corporation's operations, supply chain and customers. This Annual Information Form contains forward-looking statements about the Corporation's objectives, strategies, financial condition and results, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various factors and assumptions. Accordingly, these statements entail various risks and uncertainties.

The material factors and assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this

Annual Information Form include, among others: execution of the Corporation's existing production, capital, and/or exploration plans for each of its properties, which may change due to changes in the views of the Corporation or if new information arises which may make it prudent to change such plans or programs; the accuracy of current interpretation of drill and other exploration results or new information or interpretation of existing information which may result in changes in the Corporation's expectations; the Corporation's ability to continue to obtain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner to meet demand; and that the COVID-19 pandemic will not significantly affect the Corporation's operations, supply chain or customers.

It is important to note that:

• Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this Annual Information Form describe management's expectations as at the date of this Annual Information Form.

• Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from its expectations as unknown risks or uncertainties may affect its business or estimates or assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, no assurance can be provided that forward-looking statements will materialize.

• The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason, except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws.

For a description of material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Annual Information Form, see "Risk Factors".

3.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information provided herein for the Costerfield gold-antimony mine ("Costerfield") and the Björkdal gold mine ("Björkdal") is based upon information contained in the technical reports in respect of the properties, prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") (each, a "Technical Report" and collectively, the "Technical Reports").

The technical report in respect of Costerfield, entitled "Costerfield NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated

March 25, 2022 (the "Costerfield Technical Report"), was prepared by Mining Plus, and the Mineral Resource Estimate was carried out under the supervision of Andrew Fowler, MAusIMM CP (Geo), an employee of Mining Plus and independent of Mandalay. He is a Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. The Mineral Reserve Estimate was carried out under the supervision of Aaron Spong, FAusIMM CP (Min), an employee of Mining Plus and independent of Mandalay. He is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The technical report in respect of Björkdal entitled "Björkdal NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated March 25, 2022 (the "Björkdal Technical Report") was prepared by Mining Plus and the Mineral Resource Estimate was carried out under the supervision of Andrew Fowler, MAusIMM CP (Geo), an employee of Mining Plus and independent of Mandalay. He is a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. The Independent Qualified Person for Norrberget Mineral Resource estimate is Reno Pressacco, P.Geo., Principal Geologist with SLR Consulting Ltd. ("SLR"), who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The Mineral Reserve Estimate was independently verified by Aaron Spong, FAusIMM CP (Min), an employee of Mining Plus and independent of Mandalay. He is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. The Independent Qualified Person for the Norrberget Mineral Reserve estimate is Rick Taylor, MAusIMM (CP), Principal Mining Engineer with SLR, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The technical information contained in this Annual Information Form with respect to Björkdal and Costerfield has been summarized from the Technical Reports. All summaries and references to Technical Reports are qualified in their entirety by reference to the complete text of the applicable Technical Report, which can be found under the Corporation's profile atwww.sedar.com.

4. CORPORATE STRUCTURE

4.1 Name, Address and Incorporation

The Corporation was incorporated on January 29, 1997, as Mandalay Resources Corporation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA"). The Corporation's principal business is the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties.

The Corporation's registered office is located at 1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, British

Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1. The Corporation's head office is located at 76 Richmond Street East,

Suite 330, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 1P1.

4.2

Intercorporate Relationships

The following chart illustrates the structure of the Corporation as at the date of this Annual Information Form. The chart shows the jurisdiction of incorporation of each active subsidiary and the percentage of voting securities beneficially owned by the Corporation or over which the Corporation has control or direction.

Mandalay Resources Australia Pty ("MRA"), formerly Australian Gold Development ("AGD"), is a private Australian Corporation that operates Costerfield. All the issued and outstanding securities of its predecessor Corporation, AGD, were acquired by Mandalay from Cambrian Mining Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Coal Corp. and an arms' length third party of the Corporation on

December 1, 2009. AGD was renamed MRA in February 2013. MRA is governed by the laws of The Corporations Act 2001 (Australia). MRA owns 100% of the voting securities of its sole subsidiary, Mandalay Resources Costerfield Operations Pty ("Costerfield Operations"). Costerfield Operations is governed by

the laws of The Corporations Act 2001 (Australia).

Mandalay Resources (Chile) SPA ("Mandalay Chile") is a private Chilean Corporation, incorporated by Mandalay under the laws of Chile on March 15, 2010. The Corporation owns a 100% interest in Mandalay

Chile and a 0.1651% interest in Minera Mandalay Limitada ("MML"), a private corporation, incorporated under the laws of Chile on April 12, 2010. Mandalay Chile owns a 0.0002% interest in MML with Compañia de Inversiones Mandalay Dos Limitada ("CIM") owning 99.8347%. CIM is a private Chilean Corporation, incorporated under the laws of Chile on September 7, 2018, and is owned 93.1271% by Mandalay Chile with the Corporation owning the remaining 6.8729% interest. Minera Mandalay Challacollo Limitada is owned 95.70% by Mandalay Chile with the Corporation owning the remaining interest of 4.30%. On December 1, 2021, the Corporation completed the sale of Compania Minera Cerro Bayo Limitada ("Minera Cerro Bayo") which owns the Cerro Bayo mine, to Equus Mining Ltd. ("Equus"). Minera Cerro Bayo was governed by the laws of Chile and was owned 93.1271% by Mandalay Chile with the Corporation owning the remaining 6.8729% interest prior to the sale.