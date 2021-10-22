General Announcement::Directorate Change

The following notification dated 22nd October 2021 in respect of Mandarin Oriental International Limited was lodged with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom today:

"MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Mandarin Oriental International Limited (the 'Company') announces that Jinqing Cai and Richard Solomons will be joining the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors with effect from 1st December 2021. Jinqing Cai is President, Greater China, at Kering, the global luxury group. Richard Solomons is an experienced hospitality industry executive and former Chief Executive of InterContinental Hotels Group plc. He is currently Chairman of Rentokil Initial plc.

The Company also announces that Jack Chen, Julian Hui, Anthony Nightingale and Percy Weatherall will be retiring from the Board of the Company with effect from 1st December 2021. The Company thanks each of them for their valuable contribution over many years.

The Board continues to evolve its composition as it responds to the changing business environment in which the Company operates, and it will benefit from a smaller Board with more external expertise.

In connection with the above appointments, the Company advises that Richard Solomons has held directorships in the following listed companies in the past five years:

Rentokil Initial plc Chairman Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Non-executive Director Marks and Spencer Group plc Non-executive Director InterContinental Hotels Group plc Executive Director

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed in respect of Jinqing Cai or Richard Solomons pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Mandarin Oriental International Limited

22nd October 2021"