Notes to the Financial Statements

General information

Mandarin Oriental International Limited (the 'Company') is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore.

1 Basis of preparation

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), including International Accounting Standards ('IAS') and Interpretations as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB').

At 31st December 2023, the current liabilities of the Group exceeded its current assets by US$27.2 million. Included in the current liabilities were the current portion of long-term bank loans of US$414.9 million due to mature within 2024. In February 2024, the Group has refinanced bank facilities of US$409.2 million to enable the Group to meet its obligations as and when they fall due. Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except as disclosed in the accounting policies.

Details of the Group's material accounting policies are included in note 34.

The Group has adopted the following standard and amendments for the annual reporting period commencing 1st January 2023.

IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' (effective from 1st January 2023)

The standard covers recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure for insurance contracts. The Group has assessed its performance guarantees provided to third-party hotel owners and concluded that current arrangements do not include significant insurance risk. They remain within the scope of the Group's existing revenue recognition accounting policies.

Disclosure of Accounting Policies - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 (effective from 1st January 2023) The amendments require entities to disclose material rather than significant accounting policies. The amendments define what is 'material accounting policy information' and explain how to identify when accounting policy information is material.

Material accounting policy information is information that, when considered together with other information included in an entity's financial statements, can reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements. IASB further clarifies that immaterial accounting policy information does not need to be disclosed. If it is disclosed, it should not obscure material accounting information. To support this amendment, the IASB also amended IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements to provide guidance on how to apply the concept of materiality to accounting policy disclosures.

The material accounting policies following the adoption of IAS 1 are included in note 34.

Amendment to IAS 12 - Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction (effective from 1st January 2023)

The amendment requires deferred tax to be recognised on transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. They typically apply to transactions such as leases of lessees and decommissioning obligations and require the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities. On adoption of the amendment, there is no impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements.

Amendment to IAS 12 - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules (effective for annual reporting period commencing on or after 1st January 2023)

The amendment provides a temporary mandatory exception from deferred tax accounting in respect of Pillar Two income taxes and certain additional disclosure requirements. The Group is within the scope of the OECD Pillar Two model rules, and has applied the amendment from 1st January 2023.

Pillar Two legislation has been enacted or substantially enacted in certain jurisdictions in which the Group operates. The legislation will be effective for the Group's annual reporting period commencing 1st January 2024. Since the Pillar Two legislation was not effective at 31st December 2023, the Group has no related current tax exposure.