Mandarin Oriental International : Appoints Alex Schellenberger as Senior Vice President, Brand
March 18, 2024 at 09:51 pm EDT
MANDARIN ORIENTAL APPOINTS ALEX SCHELLENBERGER AS
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BRAND
Hong Kong, 18 March 2024 - Mandarin Orientalhas announced the appointment of Alex Schellenberger as Senior Vice President, Brand to support the strategic vision of Mandarin Oriental to elevate its brand presence and to increase its desirability as a luxury hospitality brand. With over two decades in global luxury brand building, storytelling and brand experience roles, Alex brings invaluable insights and expertise to this newly created global role and will be joining the Group Leadership Team.
Alex's illustrious career has been defined by his contributions to iconic global brands. He began at Procter & Gamble's Prestige Division, where he elevated the Hugo Boss fragrance line. Subsequently, he held senior executive positions leading transformative marketing and communication initiatives to redefine and reposition beauty and luxury goods brands, at Coty and Swarovski. Most recently, Alex held the position of Global Chief Marketing Officer for Accor based in Paris.
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Alex's appointment, "Alex is a talented and transformational brand builder. His global experience will be instrumental in realising our ambitious plans to put the brand and the guest at the heart of the organisation and deliver enriching and innovative experiences,
stunning communications and innovative partnerships. Alex has an outstanding track record elevating luxury brands and I am delighted to have him join our team and steward Mandarin Oriental as we accelerate and elevate our presence in the most sought-after destinations around the world."
Alex commented, "I am proud to be joining this iconic brand that has captured the imagination and the loyalty of so many fans around the world. Mandarin Oriental is renowned for delighting its guests with legendary service, steeped in oriental heritage and we are uniquely placed to drive these exceptional experiences to new heights, further securing our position as a global leader in luxury hospitality."
Alex, a German national will be based at the Group's Head Office in Hong Kong.
About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Recognised for creating exceptional properties, each destination reflects the Group's oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. The Group's mission is to completely delight and inspire guests through delivering passionate service. Having grown from its Asian roots over 60 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 38 hotels, 11 residences and 23 exclusive homes in 25 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.
Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com, including Media Centre.
Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on
18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 March 2024 01:50:07 UTC.
Mandarin Oriental International Limited is a Singapore-based international hotel investment and management company. The Company has deluxe and first class hotels, resorts and residences around the world. The Company operates, or has under development, 44 hotels representing almost 11,000 rooms in 24 countries, with 20 hotels in Asia, 10 in the Americas and 14 in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. In addition, the Company operates, or has under development, 15 Residences at Mandarin Oriental connected to its properties. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group International Limited, which operates from Hong Kong, manages the activities of the Company's hotels. The Company's subsidiaries include Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited, Mandarin Oriental Tokyo KK, P.T. Jaya Mandarin Agung, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Limited, MOHG Hotel (Paris) Sarl and Portals Hotel Site LLC, among others.