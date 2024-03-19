Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Alex's appointment, "Alex is a talented and transformational brand builder. His global experience will be instrumental in realising our ambitious plans to put the brand and the guest at the heart of the organisation and deliver enriching and innovative experiences,

Alex's illustrious career has been defined by his contributions to iconic global brands. He began at Procter & Gamble's Prestige Division, where he elevated the Hugo Boss fragrance line. Subsequently, he held senior executive positions leading transformative marketing and communication initiatives to redefine and reposition beauty and luxury goods brands, at Coty and Swarovski. Most recently, Alex held the position of Global Chief Marketing Officer for Accor based in Paris.

Hong Kong, 18 March 2024 - Mandarin Orientalhas announced the appointment of Alex Schellenberger as Senior Vice President, Brand to support the strategic vision of Mandarin Oriental to elevate its brand presence and to increase its desirability as a luxury hospitality brand. With over two decades in global luxury brand building, storytelling and brand experience roles, Alex brings invaluable insights and expertise to this newly created global role and will be joining the Group Leadership Team.

stunning communications and innovative partnerships. Alex has an outstanding track record elevating luxury brands and I am delighted to have him join our team and steward Mandarin Oriental as we accelerate and elevate our presence in the most sought-after destinations around the world."

Alex commented, "I am proud to be joining this iconic brand that has captured the imagination and the loyalty of so many fans around the world. Mandarin Oriental is renowned for delighting its guests with legendary service, steeped in oriental heritage and we are uniquely placed to drive these exceptional experiences to new heights, further securing our position as a global leader in luxury hospitality."

Alex, a German national will be based at the Group's Head Office in Hong Kong.

