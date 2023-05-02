Advanced search
    M04   BMG578481068

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(M04)
2023-05-02
1.850 USD    0.00%
10:43aMandarin Oriental International : Directorate Change
PU
08:45aPotential Increase in BOE Rate Rise Bets May Support Sterling
DJ
08:04aMandarin Oriental International Names New CEO
MT
Mandarin Oriental International : Directorate Change

05/02/2023 | 10:43am EDT
BSX News

Mandarin Oriental International Limited - Directorate Change
Hamilton, Bermuda: 2 May 2023- In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Mandarin Oriental International Limited, (the "Company") announce a directorate change. The full filing stated:

Mandarin Oriental Directorate Change

# # # #

About BSX

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organised in 1971. BSX specialises in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities. To learn more about BSX visit https://www.bsx.comand or contact info@bsx.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
