MANDARIN ORIENTAL EXCLUSIVE HOMES EXPANDS PORTFOLIO IN FRANCE WITH EXQUISITE NEW CHÂTEAU IN CANNES Château de la Croix des Gardes, a cinematic icon and the largest estate on the French Riviera, redefines luxury living, taking Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes' French Riviera collection to new heights. Perched high above Cannes at Château de la Croix des Gardes, a Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home Hong Kong, 19 March 2024 --Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homeshas welcomed the breathtaking Château de la Croix des Gardes into the growing portfolio for 2024. The extraordinary 16-bedroomestate is the latest property to join the collection, bringing the number of homes in the Côte d'Azur to a total of six, solidifying the region's reputation as a renowned destination for luxury homes. Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes is a branded collection of the world's finest private vacation homes, chalets and mansions. Operated in collaboration with luxury home rental platform StayOne, each home is hand-picked for its outstanding quality and sought-after location, while also providing personalised service and experiences in keeping with the legendary hospitality of the award-winning brand. -more-

Page 2 With a rich history dating back centuries, Château de la Croix des Gardes stands as a testament to French Riviera glamour. Set amidst 25 acres of manicured Italian-style gardens, the estate offers unrivalled seclusion and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, situated just minutes away from the famous Croisette in Cannes. While the exterior of the estate invites leisurely exploration with its exquisite infinity pool, various terraces and beautiful gardens, the interiors are equally as meticulously curated. Stepping into the Château guests are welcomed by a harmonious blend of classic sophistication and modern comforts. Each room is tastefully designed, featuring 16 impressionist-inspireden-suite bedrooms spread across the main house, cottages and pool penthouse. Guests can indulge in a plethora of entertainment options, ranging from the cosy cinema room to the exclusive private bowling alley. For those seeking outdoor recreation, the newly constructed tennis court offers the perfect setting for a friendly match. Additionally, the magnificent grand ballroom, accommodating up to 100 guests, sets the stage for celebrating milestone events in style. The Château Manager and Head Butler will be available throughout guests' stay to deliver the impeccable services renowned of Mandarin Oriental. Since its cinematic debut in 1955 as the backdrop for Alfred Hitchcock's "To Catch a Thief," featuring the iconic duo Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, Château de la Croix des Gardes has been intricately woven into the fabric of cinematic history. As the Cannes Film Festival flourished, the Château became a favoured destination for Hollywood icons such as Brigitte Bardot. Today, this captivating estate continues to charm celebrities and international brands. Notably, last year it hosted Donatella Versace's La Vacanza fashion show, further cementing its legacy as a timeless emblem of Riviera elegance. "This property perfectly reflects Mandarin Oriental's commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences. From its meticulously curated amenities to its breathtaking surroundings, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to ensure an unparalleled level of luxury and hospitality." Said Ersev Demiroz, General Manager, Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes. -more-

Page 3 "We are thrilled to welcome Château de la Croix des Gardes to the Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes collection. Its seamless fusion of elegance, history, and luxury aligns with our commitment to offering extraordinary experiences to our discerning guests," said Thomas Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO, StayOne. Château de la Croix des Gardes - Cannes, French Riviera Perched high above Cannes, indulge in the epitome of elegance at Château de la Croix des Gardes. Sleeps: 32 Pricing available upon request Images https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/exclusive-homes/chateau-de-la-croix-des-gardes#/For further information and bookings visitwww.mandarinoriental.com/exclusive-homes Benefits of a Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home include: Exclusive homes: inspected by Mandarin Oriental to ensure the utmost quality and safety standards, as well as prime locations within top leisure destinations. The homes can only be booked as part of Mandarin Oriental's exclusive collection. Dedicated concierge: from initial booking right through to departure, a dedicated concierge will be on-hand to assist with pre-arrival requests and to arrange local experiences and transportation. Private, on-demandculinary experiences: an in-house private chef approved by Mandarin Oriental's culinary experts will design bespoke menus based on guest preferences and local seasonal produce. Impeccable housekeeping: daily service inspired by Mandarin Oriental's exacting housekeeping standards. Family-friendlyexperiences: special arrangements for children of all ages. -more-

Page 4 Thorough health and safety standards: all homes undergo rigorous health and safety audits, including increased hygiene awareness, overseen by Mandarin Oriental's risk management team. Luxurious amenities: from opulent bathrobes to sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, a suite of amenities unique to Mandarin Oriental will form part of the experience. Exclusive benefits for Mandarin Oriental regular guests: special benefits and experiences are provided for members of 'Fans of M.O.'; the Group's guest-recognitionprogram. About StayOne StayOne brings together a like-minded community of owners and renters of the finest one percent of holiday homes. Each home undergoes a rigorous vetting process while all members are carefully verified to maintain the community of luxury travellers, giving many owners the confidence to rent their homes for the first time. Launched in 2018 with just the co-founders' two homes, the company now offers a curated collection of over 5,000 properties in over 250 destinations. Following a strategic investment by Mandarin Oriental in 2020, members receive exclusive benefits and access to unique experiences with the world-renowned Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Further information is available on www.stayone.com. About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Recognised for creating exceptional properties, each destination reflects the Group's oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. The Group's mission is to completely delight and inspire guests through delivering passionate service. Having grown from its Asian roots over 60 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 38 hotels, 11 residences and 23 exclusive homes in 25 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term. -more-