Mandarin Oriental International : Greg Liddell Appointed General Manager Of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong And Area Vice President, Operations

    M04   BMG578481068

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(M04)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:25:20 2023-06-20 am EDT
1.660 USD    0.00%
06/20/2023 | 05:11am EDT
GREG LIDDELL APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER OF MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG AND AREA VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS

Hong Kong, 20 June 2023 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Groupis delighted to announce the appointment of Greg Liddell as General Manager, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kongand Area Vice President, Operations overseeing Mandarin Oriental, Macau and Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo.

A seasoned hotelier with over 25 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, and having successfully led the reopening of Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid in 2022 and the historic renovation of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok in 2020, Mr Liddell began his career with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 2009 as General Manager of the then Mandarin Oriental Dhara Dhevi, Chiang Mai. Liddell has previously been General Manager & Area Vice President, Operations for Mandarin Oriental hotels in Madrid, Barcelona, Canouan Island, Costa Navarino (opening in Summer 2023), Bangkok and Taipei. No stranger to Hong Kong, Liddell was also the General Manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong back in 2012.

-more-

Page 2

Other key roles during his 14 years with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group include General Manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong where the property was awarded numerous accolades including Conde Nast Traveler's Gold List for 3 consecutive years during his tenure and Forbes Five Star Ratings in Hotel, Restaurant and Spa; one of the only three hotels in greater China to achieve this prestigious recognition before moving to Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona, where he was instrumental in positioning the property as the city's premier hotel for service excellence and as a culinary destination.

An Australian national, Mr. Liddell studied and worked in Sydney before embarking on a hospitality career in Asia. Prior to joining Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Mr. Liddell held various senior management positions including General Manager of Aman Resorts and Group General Manager of Karma Resorts, where he was responsible for resorts in Bali, Indonesia and Koh Samui, Thailand. "I am incredibly delighted to return to Asia, especially here at the flagship, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and to be celebrating our milestone 60th Anniversary this year with all our loyal fans from around the world. I very much look forward to working closely with the team to further enhance our bespoke hotel experiences and legendary service from the heart and hearts of Hong Kong", said Liddell.

About Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The iconic Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kongis the epitome of contemporary luxury combined with Oriental heritage. Having delighted guests with award-winning services and impressive facilities for 60 years, it is a much-loved address for those seeking an exclusive sanctuary in the heart of the city. The hotel's spacious rooms and suites offer magnificent views of the renowned Victoria Harbour and the city's skyline. A collection of nine outstanding restaurants and bars, including two that hold Michelin Star status, a luxurious club lounge, a Shanghainese- inspired holistic spa, an indoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, make Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong the quintessential "home away from home" for discerning leisure and business travellers alike.

-more-

Page 3

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and nine residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Further information is available on our Social Media channels and website: www.mandarinoriental.com, including Media Centre. Alternatively, please contact:

Corporate Office

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Angela Cai (cangela@mohg.com)

Karn Puntuhong (karn@mohg.com)

Director of Marketing Communications

Brand Director Greater China

Tel: +852 2825 4060

Connie Yip (conniey@mohg.com)

Director of PR & Digital Marketing

Tel: +852 2825 4919

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 09:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
