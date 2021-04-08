Mandarin Oriental International : 2020 Report

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is an international hotel investment and management group with luxury hotels, resorts and residences in sought-after destinations around the world. Having grown from its Asian roots over 50 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 34 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental regularly receives international recognition and awards for outstanding service and quality management, and has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development. The Group has equity interests in a number of its properties and adjusted net assets worth approximately US$5.2 billion as at 31st December 2020.

Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, seeking selective opportunities to expand the reach of the brand, with the aim to maximise profitability and long-term shareholder value.

The parent company, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group International Limited, which operates from Hong Kong, manages the activities of the Group's hotels. Mandarin Oriental is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.