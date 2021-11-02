Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Mandarin Oriental International Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    M04   BMG578481068

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(M04)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torsten van Dellemen Appointed General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations

11/02/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Torsten van Dellemen Appointed General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Torsten van Dullemen as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations overseeing the Group's hotels in Munich and Prague as well as forthcoming projects in Mayfair, London and Luzern.

Mr Van Dullemen was previously General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. and Area Vice President, Operations for the Group's Northeast US operations. He also held senior Mandarin Oriental positions in Hong Kong, Manila, Chiang Mai and Bangkok as well as with Oberoi in India.

A well-established hotelier, Van Dullemen is no stranger to London, having begun his career at the property first as a Management Trainee and later as Food & Beverage Manager when previously the Hyde Park Hotel. He also rejoined as Hotel Manager from 2004-2007 after the property was rebranded Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

"I am delighted to be returning to London in this prestigious position, based at our iconic London property which enjoys such an illustrious history in the city. I look forward to working with the entire team on further elevating the bespoke service and innovative experiences for which our brand is renowned" Van Dullemen said.

A Dutch national and fluent in Dutch, English, German, French and Italian, Van Dullemen is a graduate of Hotelschool The Hague, Institute for Hotel Management and Cornell University, a member of MENSA International and a fan of photography, ultramarathon running, competitive swimming and literature.

Director of Marketing Communications
  • Karn Puntuhong
  • karn@mohg.com
  • +44 (0) 20 7235 2000
View Hotel Press Information
About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
About Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Sitting between glorious Royal Parkland and the buzz of central Knightsbridge, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is re-imagined and re-invented, offering the essence of timeless heritage coupled with contemporary flair and impeccable service. As part of the most-extensive multi-million-pound restoration in the hotel's history, internationally-renowned designer Joyce Wang, oversaw the new design of all the rooms, suites and public areas, inspired by the natural beauty of neighbouring Hyde Park and the glamour of the 20th century Golden Age of travel. The stunning re-imagining of The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, London along with the hotel's destination restaurants and Mandarin Bar, were directed by esteemed New York designer Adam Tihany.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
