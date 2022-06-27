Log in
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
06/24
21.84 USD   -0.46%
Event Cyber Security: Defending against Cyber Threats with Whole World Watching

06/27/2022 | 07:31pm EDT
Presenters:
Jon Ford, Managing Dir, U.S. Govt Consulting,
Paul Tumelty, Sr. Manager, EMEA Govt Consulting,
Matt Hurling Sr. Consultant, EMEA Govt Consulting

Live Webinar: Tuesday, June 28 at 10 am ET | 2 pm GMT

Abstract:

Global geopolitical summits, elections and sporting events are some of the most visible international, national and regional events. They also present unique cyber security challenges with respect to critical supportive infrastructure. These major events can last from a single day to multiple weeks or months, necessitating variable capabilities and surge capacity.

Join Jon Ford, Managing Director, U.S. Government Consulting, Paul Tumelty, Sr. Manager, EMEA Government Consulting and Matt Hurling Sr. Consultant EMEA Government Consulting as they discuss Mandiant's recommended multi-faceted approach to event security.

Topics will include:

  • How to defend against cyber threats with active defenses informed by intelligence
  • The three phases and their components to provide event security
  • Prepare, harden and exercise (understand the environment)
  • Test, monitor and defend (anticipate threats)
  • Respond, contain and remediate (impose costs and survive attacks)

Register Now

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 23:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
