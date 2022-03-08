Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

March 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on
Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc
for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets.
Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53%
to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft
Corp was eyeing a deal to buy the company.
A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business,
which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been
losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with
bigger rival Microsoft Corp.
Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and
cybersecurity testing.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)