  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mandiant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
22.49 USD   +16.05%
06:40aAlphabet's Google Agrees to Acquire Mandiant in $5.4 Billion Deal
MT
06:37aGoogle to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln
RE
06:28aGoogle to Acquire Mandiant
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

03/08/2022 | 06:37am EST
March 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets.

Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53% to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft Corp was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp.

Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.19% 2527.57 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
MANDIANT, INC. 16.05% 22.49 Delayed Quote.28.22%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.78% 278.91 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -2.49% 35.67 Delayed Quote.-29.38%
06:40aAlphabet's Google Agrees to Acquire Mandiant in $5.4 Billion Deal
MT
06:37aGoogle to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln
RE
06:28aGoogle to Acquire Mandiant
BU
03/07Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - The Information
RE
03/07GOOGLE IN TALKS TO BUY CYBERSECURITY : The Information
MT
03/07GOOGLE IN TALKS TO BUY CYBERSECURITY : The Information
RE
03/07Google In Talks To Buy Mandiant, A $4.5 Billion Cybersecurity Firm - The Information
RE
03/07Mandiant Deepens Commitment to Public Sector, Achieves FedRAMP Ready Designation at the..
BU
03/04MANDIANT : Responses to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Likely to Spur Retaliation
PU
03/04INSIDER SELL : Mandiant
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 562 M - -
Net income 2022 -353 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 219 M 5 219 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MANDIANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mandiant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDIANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,49 $
Average target price 19,35 $
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.28.22%5 219
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.07%2 090 951
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.05%62 217
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.94%61 912
SEA LIMITED-59.77%50 569
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.82%45 235