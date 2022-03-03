Mandiant : Add an Early Warning System to Your Security Environment

Title: Add an Early Warning System to Your Security Environment

Presenters: Jonathan Cran, VP R&E, Attack Surface Management, Mandiant and Michael Reynolds, Director, Product Marketing, Mandiant

Event Details: Mar 09 2022, 11:00am EST

Abstract:

From Log4J to hybrid work models, the evolving and dynamic IT environment expands the attack surface creating more vulnerabilities and risks for organizations. Understand the cyber security challenges Attack Surface Management (ASM) solves and how it can be easily integrated into any security program.

Join Jonathan Cran, VP R&E, Attack Surface Management, to learn how ASM can help your organizations become more competitive by:

• Supporting remote hybrid work

• Scaling to the largest environments

• Managing cloud computing and shadow IT

• Embedding governance into workflows

• Building supply chain resilience

• Extending security policy outside the enterprise



