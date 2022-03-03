Log in
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
Mandiant : Add an Early Warning System to Your Security Environment

03/03/2022
Title: Add an Early Warning System to Your Security Environment

Presenters: Jonathan Cran, VP R&E, Attack Surface Management, Mandiant and Michael Reynolds, Director, Product Marketing, Mandiant

Event Details: Mar 09 2022, 11:00am EST

Abstract:
From Log4J to hybrid work models, the evolving and dynamic IT environment expands the attack surface creating more vulnerabilities and risks for organizations. Understand the cyber security challenges Attack Surface Management (ASM) solves and how it can be easily integrated into any security program.

Join Jonathan Cran, VP R&E, Attack Surface Management, to learn how ASM can help your organizations become more competitive by:

• Supporting remote hybrid work 

• Scaling to the largest environments

• Managing cloud computing and shadow IT 

• Embedding governance into workflows 

• Building supply chain resilience 

• Extending security policy outside the enterprise

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -285 M - -
Net cash 2021 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 876 M 4 876 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.16.70%4 876
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.74%2 250 484
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-18.89%78 398
SEA LIMITED-47.36%66 168
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.07%64 298
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.43%48 275