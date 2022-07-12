Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mandiant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
22.16 USD   +0.18%
07/12MANDIANT : Common Entry Points Exposed on the Internet
PU
07/11MANDIANT : Learn how a Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats
PU
07/08MANDIANT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mandiant : Common Entry Points Exposed on the Internet

07/12/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Title: Common Entry Points Exposed on the Internet

Live Webinar: July 13, at 1:30 pm ET

Abstract:

Legacy tools designed before the cloud era do not deliver comprehensive visibility into the entire external attack surface, leaving assets out of sight and potentially vulnerable. Confirming this, Mandiant observed 21K+ critical and high severity issues across the customer base from January to March 2022.

Join Jonathan Cran and Nader Zaveri for a discussion on the top five exploit paths identified by Attack Surface Management in Q1 2022. We'll discuss:

  • How organizations end up with exposed external assets
  • The methodology behind issue identification at scale
  • Actions the security team can take to harden the external attack surface
  • Where an attack surface management approach fits into the overall cyber defense program at any organization

Register Now

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 02:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANDIANT, INC.
07/12MANDIANT : Common Entry Points Exposed on the Internet
PU
07/11MANDIANT : Learn how a Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats
PU
07/08MANDIANT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30THREAT TRENDS : An Interview with the Danish Tech Ambassador
PU
06/28MANDIANT : Pro-PRC DRAGONBRIDGE Influence Campaign Targets Rare Earths Mining Companies in..
PU
06/27EVENT CYBER SECURITY : Defending against Cyber Threats with Whole World Watching
PU
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANDIANT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 562 M - -
Net income 2022 -324 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 146 M 5 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,21x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MANDIANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mandiant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDIANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,16 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.26.11%5 136
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.57%1 978 279
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.47%53 648
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.27%48 994
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.47%48 215
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.28%43 534