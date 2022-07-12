Mandiant : Common Entry Points Exposed on the Internet

Title: Common Entry Points Exposed on the Internet

Live Webinar: July 13, at 1:30 pm ET

Legacy tools designed before the cloud era do not deliver comprehensive visibility into the entire external attack surface, leaving assets out of sight and potentially vulnerable. Confirming this, Mandiant observed 21K+ critical and high severity issues across the customer base from January to March 2022.

Join Jonathan Cran and Nader Zaveri for a discussion on the top five exploit paths identified by Attack Surface Management in Q1 2022. We'll discuss:

How organizations end up with exposed external assets

The methodology behind issue identification at scale

Actions the security team can take to harden the external attack surface

Where an attack surface management approach fits into the overall cyber defense program at any organization

