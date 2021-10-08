Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mandiant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mandiant : Completes the Divestiture of Its FireEye Products Business to McAfee Enterprise

10/08/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mandiant and combined McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products company to support customers post-close with a joint reseller relationship, shared product telemetry and frontline threat intelligence

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to sell the FireEye Products business to McAfee Enterprise, which is backed by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG), in an all-cash transaction for $1.2 billion, before taxes and transaction-related expenses. Mandiant and the combined McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products company will continue to support customers post-closing with a joint reseller relationship, shared product telemetry and frontline threat intelligence.

“The FireEye Products team and I are incredibly proud of our work while at FireEye and Mandiant and the positive outcomes we have delivered for customers across the globe,” said Bryan Palma, who has been named CEO of the combined company for McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products. “We are excited to join forces with our new colleagues at McAfee Enterprise and collaborate with Mandiant to continue delivering effective security to customers.”

“With the divestiture of the FireEye Products business now closed, I look forward to accelerating our vision and building on Mandiant’s unique strengths to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions to customers, and our partnership with the combined McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products company,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. acted as legal advisor, to Mandiant.

UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisors, and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor, to STG. UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies Finance LLC provided financing for the transaction.

About Mandiant, Inc.
Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

© 2021 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MANDIANT, INC.
04:18pMANDIANT : Completes $1.2 Billion Sale of FireEye Products Unit
MT
04:02pMANDIANT : Completes the Divestiture of Its FireEye Products Business to McAfee Enterprise
BU
10/06Mandiant Launches Mandiant Academy Providing Security Teams with Training from Frontlin..
CI
10/06MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
10/05FireEye, Inc. will Change its Ticker to MNDT from FEYE
CI
10/04FIREEYE : Changes Name to Mandiant; Shares Drop in Afternoon Trading
MT
10/04FIREEYE : Mandiant Confirms Name Change from FireEye, Inc. to Mandiant, Inc (Form 8-K)
PU
10/04MANDIANT, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulati..
AQ
10/04FIREEYE : Mandiant to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
BU
10/04FIREEYE : Mandiant Confirms Name Change from FireEye, Inc. to Mandiant, Inc.
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANDIANT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 480 M - -
Net income 2021 -290 M - -
Net cash 2021 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 257 M 4 257 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MANDIANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mandiant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDIANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,93 $
Average target price 20,35 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.-22.25%4 257
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.56%2 215 766
SEA LIMITED62.90%179 036
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC68.03%98 892
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.03%76 145
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE34.97%68 200