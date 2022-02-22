Log in
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
17.395 USD   -0.77%
Mandiant : Featured on CRN's 2022 Security 100 List

02/22/2022 | 11:12am EST
As organizations seek to strengthen their security posture and bolster their defenses against a continuously evolving threat landscape, Mandiant remains dedicated to equipping them with industry-leading tools and managed services. After all, effective security requires the fusion of technology and talent.

Since joining Mandiant, I've seen first-hand how we put our mission-to make every organization secure from cyber threats and confident in their readiness-into action. And it is through this lens that we approach the channel, aligning with key partners who share like-minded go-to-market strategies. Together we can drive new business and deliver the critical solutions needed to help keep our customers' IT environments safe.

Mandiant Named to CRN's 2022 Security 100 List

In being named to the 2022 Security 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, we are recognized for our intelligence-led and channel-focused security offerings. Selected by CRN editors, the highly regarded list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

Mandiant is, and continues to be, committed to the channel. As a testament to our relentless dedication to our partners, we are actively working to develop a focused and simplified channel program to better align with our existing solution offerings. These planned changes will be designed to help ensure more predictability and enhanced margin opportunities for those who help identify new business opportunities for Mandiant.

Cyber Security Powered by Intelligence and Expertise

As an organization on the frontlines of cyber security, our insight and analysis on the threats that matter most are continuously funneled into our multi-vendor XDR platform-Mandiant Advantage-enabling the scale of our expertise through automated solutions. As a result, Mandiant customers have more effective and efficient cyber security programs and gain confidence in their readiness to defend and respond to cyber threats.

Visit our Mandiant Advantage page to learn more about the platform and its four modules: Automated Defense, Threat Intelligence, Security Validation and Attack Surface Management. Modules can be used individually or together providing security operations centers (SOCs) and MSSPs with the flexibility to address specific issues as necessary.

We are very pleased to be recognized once again by CRN and included on this year's Security 100 list. Earlier this month, CRN included me on its 2022 Channel Chiefs list, which was a huge thrill and honor! And in November 2021, CRN named Mandiant a 2021 Tech Innovator.

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
