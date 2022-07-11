Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mandiant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
22.12 USD   -0.67%
07/11MANDIANT : Learn how a Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats
PU
07/08MANDIANT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30THREAT TRENDS : An Interview with the Danish Tech Ambassador
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mandiant : Learn how a Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats

07/11/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Title: Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats

Presenters: Daniel Kapellmann Zafra, Sr. Analysis Manager for Cyber Physical Threat Intelligence

Time: Wednesday, July 12 at 10 am ET

Abstract:

In recent years, Mandiant has observed a significant increase in threat activity within the OT/ICS space targeting industrial and critical infrastructure organizations - threats that have the potential to impact production and safety measures.

Register today, as we continue to observe actors targeting OT in different ways-ranging from opportunistic actors to ransomware operators and even nation-state sponsored groups -our ability to acquire valuable data increases and enables a holistic view of the threat landscape.

Key topics will include:

  • how through enhanced visibility into diverse data sources, we can help identify threat actor activity during the early stages of the attack lifecycle
  • prevent threat actors from reaching production systems.

Register Now

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 03:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANDIANT, INC.
07/11MANDIANT : Learn how a Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats
PU
07/08MANDIANT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30THREAT TRENDS : An Interview with the Danish Tech Ambassador
PU
06/28MANDIANT : Pro-PRC DRAGONBRIDGE Influence Campaign Targets Rare Earths Mining Companies in..
PU
06/27EVENT CYBER SECURITY : Defending against Cyber Threats with Whole World Watching
PU
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
06/24MANDIANT, INC.(NASDAQGS : MNDT) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANDIANT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 562 M - -
Net income 2022 -324 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 136 M 5 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MANDIANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mandiant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDIANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,12 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target -7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.26.97%5 171
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-21.35%2 001 838
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.65%54 423
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.13%49 712
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.83%48 574
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.91%44 237