Mandiant : Learn how a Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats

Title: Big Picture Viewpoint Helps Uncover Operational Technology Threats
Presenters: Daniel Kapellmann Zafra, Sr. Analysis Manager for Cyber Physical Threat Intelligence
Time: Wednesday, July 12 at 10 am ET
Abstract:
In recent years, Mandiant has observed a significant increase in threat activity within the OT/ICS space targeting industrial and critical infrastructure organizations - threats that have the potential to impact production and safety measures.
Register today, as we continue to observe actors targeting OT in different ways-ranging from opportunistic actors to ransomware operators and even nation-state sponsored groups -our ability to acquire valuable data increases and enables a holistic view of the threat landscape.
Key topics will include:
how through enhanced visibility into diverse data sources, we can help identify threat actor activity during the early stages of the attack lifecycle
prevent threat actors from reaching production systems.