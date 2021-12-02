Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mandiant, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
Mandiant Recognized as a Large Provider of Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Mandiant included in “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021” analyst report

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced its inclusion in the new Forrester report “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021.” The report provides an overview of 36 cyber security incident response vendors segmented by capabilities, size, vertical focus and geographic footprint. The purpose of the report is to help security leaders better understand the value organizations can expect from incident response vendors and make more informed procurement decisions.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been at the forefront of cyber security and cyber threat intelligence, enabling a deep understanding of both existing and emerging threat actors, as well as their rapidly changing tactics, techniques and procedures. Its expertise derived from more than 200,000 hours responding to attacks per year as well as its proven track record of working on large and highly publicized incidents uniquely qualifies the company to assist clients with all aspects of an incident response—from technical response to crisis management. With Mandiant, organizations can confidently investigate and remediate incidents faster and more efficiently, allowing them to quickly get back to what matters most—their business.

“In today’s ever-evolving threat environment, it’s not a question of if an organization will become a target of a cyber attack, but rather when,” said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery, Mandiant. “And with attacks becoming more sophisticated, speed to detection and remediation are key to ensuring business continuity. Mandiant services combined with our cyber security SaaS platform—Mandiant Advantage—enable early threat insights, ensuring our customers can quickly identify, respond to and defend against cyber threats.”

Learn more about the report, “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021” here: https://www.forrester.com/report/now-tech-cybersecurity-incident-response-services-q4-2021/RES176612

Mandiant Incident Response Resources:

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

© 2021 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
01:01pMandiant Recognized as a Large Provider of Cyber Security Incident Response Services by..
BU
12/01Mandiant Named a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Incident Readiness Servic..
BU
11/29McAfee and FireEye Launch Integration with Amazon Inspector and New Cloud Security Solu..
MT
11/16Report implicates Belarus in anti-NATO cyber campaign
AQ
11/09MANDIANT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/09Mandiant Named a 2021 Tech Innovator by CRN
BU
11/04MANDIANT : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (MNDT) MANDIANT Reports Q3 Loss $-0.15, vs. Street Est of $-0.07
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (MNDT) MANDIANT Posts Q3 Revenue $122M, vs. Street Est of $120.8M
MT
11/04Mandiant Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 482 M - -
Net income 2021 -314 M - -
Net cash 2021 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 978 M 3 978 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.-27.58%3 978
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.40%2 478 234
SEA LIMITED31.53%145 206
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%90 285
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.54%79 934
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%65 646