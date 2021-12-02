Mandiant Recognized as a Large Provider of Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm

Mandiant included in “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021” analyst report

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced its inclusion in the new Forrester report “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021.” The report provides an overview of 36 cyber security incident response vendors segmented by capabilities, size, vertical focus and geographic footprint. The purpose of the report is to help security leaders better understand the value organizations can expect from incident response vendors and make more informed procurement decisions.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been at the forefront of cyber security and cyber threat intelligence, enabling a deep understanding of both existing and emerging threat actors, as well as their rapidly changing tactics, techniques and procedures. Its expertise derived from more than 200,000 hours responding to attacks per year as well as its proven track record of working on large and highly publicized incidents uniquely qualifies the company to assist clients with all aspects of an incident response—from technical response to crisis management. With Mandiant, organizations can confidently investigate and remediate incidents faster and more efficiently, allowing them to quickly get back to what matters most—their business.

“In today’s ever-evolving threat environment, it’s not a question of if an organization will become a target of a cyber attack, but rather when,” said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery, Mandiant. “And with attacks becoming more sophisticated, speed to detection and remediation are key to ensuring business continuity. Mandiant services combined with our cyber security SaaS platform—Mandiant Advantage—enable early threat insights, ensuring our customers can quickly identify, respond to and defend against cyber threats.”

Learn more about the report, “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021” here: https://www.forrester.com/report/now-tech-cybersecurity-incident-response-services-q4-2021/RES176612

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

