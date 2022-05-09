Log in
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 12:03:52 pm EDT
21.88 USD   -0.75%
05/06 MANDIANT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/03 MANDIANT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Mandiant Recognized by the Channel for Impactful Female Leadership: Featured on CRN's Esteemed 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 Lists

05/09/2022
Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced that three of its female channel leaders are recognized in the 2022 Women of the Channel program by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. Mandiant Vice President of Channel Sales for the Americas, Dee Dee Acquista, is featured on the 2022 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. In addition to Acquista, Janice Kennedy, Mandiant Director of Channel Sales, U.S. West, Canada & LATAM, and Jessica Simon, Mandiant Director of Americas Distribution, are recognized this year with inclusions on the Women of the Channel list for 2022.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

“2021 was a transformative year for Mandiant, and as we continue on our innovation journey, ensuring our channel business goals are reflective of the new Mandiant is critical. Dee Dee and her extraordinary team of effective leaders have been instrumental in driving this strategy and redefining Mandiant to the channel,” said Bill Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Mandiant.

CRN Women of the Channel Power 100

The highly regarded 2022 Power 100 list honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and channel advocacy. In being named among this select group of distinguished female leaders from channel-focused IT vendors, Acquista is celebrated for her incredible dedication and leadership, going above and beyond with unwavering channel commitment, inspiring her peers and driving the success of partners, customers and the entire IT channel.

CRN Women of the Channel

Leaders named to the annual CRN Women of the Channel list come from all corners of the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day. In being named on this list, Acquista, Kennedy and Simon are recognized for bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life and supporting partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

“Mandiant is laser focused on evolving our channel strategy, which includes activating key channel partners with like-minded go-to-market strategies, developing channel programs that excite and incent channel partners to find new business opportunities for the organization and assembling a strong channel team to ensure solid coverage for growth and scale,” said Acquista. “On behalf of myself and my team, we are honored to be recognized by CRN for our relentless dedication, and partner-first approach to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more being a Mandiant Channel Partner, visit https://www.mandiant.com/partners/mandiant-partners

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

© 2022 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 562 M - -
Net income 2022 -327 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 030 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 118 M 5 118 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,27x
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 96,3%
Mandiant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.25.66%5 157
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.31%2 074 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.50%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%54 075
SEA LIMITED-65.94%45 848
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.45%43 226