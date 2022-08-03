Log in
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-08-03 am EDT
22.82 USD   +0.07%
11:09aMANDIANT : Uplevel Your Security with Digital Risk Protection
PU
08/02MANDIANT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02MANDIANT : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
Mandiant : Uplevel Your Security with Digital Risk Protection

08/03/2022 | 11:09am EDT
Title: Uplevel Your Security with Digital Risk Protection

Presenters: Joshua Bass, Director, Product Management & TJ Alldridge, Senior Product Marketing Manager

Time: Thursday, August 4 at 11 am EDT

Abstract:

With more frequent and sophisticated cyber-attacks, organizations face increased risk of missing critical threats. At the same time, the ability to find and retain expertise across cyber security functions continues to impact an organization's ability to implement effective cyber defenses.

Learn how a digital risk protection solution helps you identify who is targeting you, what they're after and how they plan to compromise you, giving you an early warning to proactively adjust your defenses.

In this webinar, Mandiant experts will explain the critical elements of digital risk protection and how it helps you mitigate cyber risk, by:

  • Knowing who is targeting you and how they are planning to compromise you
  • Seeing what potential attackers are targeting with increased visibility across your organization and supply chain
  • Understanding threat actor methods and tools to prioritize your defensive actions

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 M - -
Net income 2022 -324 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 294 M 5 294 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,80 $
Average target price 20,50 $
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.29.99%5 294
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.34%2 049 578
SYNOPSYS INC.0.41%56 348
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.99%56 062
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.82%54 608
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-1.56%50 241