Mandiant : What to Expect When You're Expecting a Cyber Attack

04/28/2022
If you're a "Trekkie" you know that "shields" refer to advanced technology to protect starships, space stations, and entire planets against attacks from the bad guys. The security community has adopted-thanks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)-the "Shields Up" adage during this critical time for preparing for potential cyber attacks to critical infrastructure here in the U.S. Russia cyber attacks against Ukraine continue, requiring vigilance and preparation here in the homeland if adversarial actions turn to Western allies.

CISA's "Shields Up" campaign arms critical infrastructure owners and operators with a plethora of mitigation techniques to protect themselves against cyber attacks. Mandiant has worked to amplify this important guidance with a three-prong framework that cyber intelligence owners, cyber operators, and private and public sector organizations can immediately use to focus their cybersecurity efforts in the event of anticipated destructive or disruptive cyber attacks.

This staged approach aligns practical hardening and readiness and operational recommendations to three distinct phases of alarm. The goal of the framework is to help organizations move easily from one condition to another based on their assessed level of risk and perceived threats and vulnerabilities, thereby allowing flexibility to escalate, de-escalate, and maintain a steady state of active cyber defense.

Check out our reference guide, A Tiered Framework for Cyber Threat Levels, a valuable resource for defenders to identify levels of alarm and take appropriate decisive actions in response to cyber threats. Or as Captain Kirk would say, "Execute!"

Disclaimer

Mandiant Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 14:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 564 M - -
Net income 2022 -353 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 088 M 5 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
EV / Sales 2023 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Watters President & Chief Operating Officer
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Dave Baumgartner Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANDIANT, INC.24.91%5 088
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.79%2 118 212
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-36.10%61 765
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.75%56 002
SEA LIMITED-63.11%46 025
SYNOPSYS INC.-22.11%43 944