  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mandiant, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNDT   US5626621065

MANDIANT, INC.

(MNDT)
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Mandiant, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Google.

03/08/2022 | 09:46am EST
MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Google. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/mandiant-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Mandiant's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Mandiant shareholders will receive only $23.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant's net cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Mandiant by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Mandiant accepts a superior bid. Mandiant insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Mandiant's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Mandiant.

If you own Mandiant common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/mandiant-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                          
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-mandiant-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-google-301497756.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
