Mando : 4Q21 results_final
Mando Corporation
February 2022
Recent Highlights
Demonstrated sales resiliency while facing an increased cost burden due to external headwinds
Summary of 4Q21 results
Sales of KRW 1,722.4 bn. (YoY -0.9%)
Operating profit of KRW 34.0 bn. (OPM : 2.0%)
Net profit of KRW 37.4 bn. (NPM : 2.2%)
Summary of FY2021 results
Sales of KRW 6,147.4 bn. (YoY +10.5%)
Operating profit of KRW 235.7 bn. (OPM: 3.8%)
Net profit of KRW 196.0 bn. (NPM : 3.2%)
New business wins of KRW 1.7 tn. in 4Q21 - achieved KRW 11.0 tn. in FY2021
4Q21 : e-product 86%, Non-HKMC 49%
xEV programs : 59% of new orders in 4Q21, including additional order wins for NA OEM's EV platform
Sizable full ADAS system solution order from captive OEM, securing scale necessary for NA expansion
FY2022 new business win target : KRW 9.6 tn.
HL Klemove officially launched on December 2, 2021 by merging MMS with former MHE
Preparing for another leap forward to a leading autonomous driving and mobility company through continuous product diversification and advancement as well as active global market expansion
Global Recognition : Received CES 2022 Innovation Award in the VIT category for IDB2 HAD technology Selected as General Motors' 2021 Supplier of the Year in Brake Apply & Controls category
Plan to provide KRW 800 per share dividend payout for FY2021 (20.3% payout ratio)
4Q21 *Sales by Region
Decline in domestic volume offset by sales growth in China and NA
Korea
North America
900
769.6
(Unit: KRW bn.)
400
USA, Mexico
(Unit: KRW bn.)
700.8
290.4
276.8
300.7
590.1
YoY
QoQ
YoY
QoQ
450
-68.8
+110.7
200
+10.3
+23.9
▼8.9%
▲18.8%
▲3.5%
▲8.6%
0
0
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
China
Others
600
(Unit: KRW bn.)
300
India
Europe, South America
(Unit: KRW bn.)
446.8
522.6
231.6
211.9
198.3
200
YoY
357.2
QoQ
YoY
QoQ
300
+75.8
+165.4
100
-33.4
-13.6
▲17.0%
▲46.3%
151.2
▼14.4%
145.0
▼6.4%
129.1
0
0
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
Note : Sales to external clients
4Q21 Financial Results
(Unit: KRW bn.)
Description
4Q21
4Q20
YoY
3Q21
QoQ
Sales
1,722.4
1,738.5
-16.1
1,436.0
+286.4
(COGS)
(1,484.9)
(1,472.6)
-0.9%
(1,224.3)
+19.9%
EBITDA
119.3
155.2
-35.9
135.1
-15.7
(%)
6.9%
8.9%
-2.0%p
9.4%
-2.5%p
Operating profit
34.0
80.4
-46.4
53.2
-19.2
(%)
2.0%
4.6%
-2.7%p
3.7%
-1.7%p
Interest
-10.6
-9.1
-1.5
-10.4
-0.2
F/X
-1.7
-15.5
+13.8
10.9
-12.5
Equity method
8.0
4.8
+3.2
0.0
+8.0
Profit before tax
40.7
48.9
-8.2
31.8
+9.0
(%)
2.4%
2.8%
-0.4%p
2.2%
+0.2%p
Net income
37.4
77.0
-39.6
26.0
+11.4
(%)
2.2%
4.4%
-2.3%p
1.8%
+0.4%p
※ 4Q21 one-off impact of +9.1bn on PBT : net impairment gain of financial assets (investment stock using the equity method)
FY2022 Guidance and Regional Sales Outlook
Strong growth over market across all regions despite the ongoing challenging environment
2022 Sales Guidance
KRW 6.91 tn.
YoY +12.5%
8.0
6.9 tn.
(Unit: KRW tn.)
China
2.0
1.0
53%
61%
0.0
6.1 tn.
4.0
61%
65%
0.0
2021
2022
E-product
*Source : IHS Forecast
2021 2022
N. America
2.0
1.0
61%
63%
0.0
2021 2022
2021 2022
Others
1.5
1.0
0.5
42%
46%
0.0
2021 2022
India, Europe, Brazil
