Mando : 4Q21 results_final

Financials KRW USD Sales 2021 6 076 B 5,08 B 5,08 B Net income 2021 202 B 0,17 B 0,17 B Net Debt 2021 1 070 B 0,89 B 0,89 B P/E ratio 2021 11,7x Yield 2021 1,37% Capitalization 2 332 B 1 948 M 1 948 M EV / Sales 2021 0,56x EV / Sales 2022 0,48x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 68,3% MANDO CORPORATION Technical analysis trends MANDO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 24 Last Close Price 49 800,00 KRW Average target price 76 750,00 KRW Spread / Average Target 54,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Mong-Won Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer Il-Mo Sung Senior President, Co-CEO & Director Joo-Shin Kim President-Executive Board Cheol-Young Lee Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Kyung-Ho Jung Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MANDO CORPORATION -21.45% 1 948 DENSO CORPORATION -10.80% 56 395 APTIV PLC -20.68% 35 394 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.82% 24 085 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. -6.03% 20 420 CONTINENTAL AG -3.96% 19 470