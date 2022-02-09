Log in
    A204320   KR7204320006

MANDO CORPORATION

(A204320)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 02/08
49800 KRW   -1.19%
02:09aMANDO : 4Q21 results_final
PU
2021Mando Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Mando's Net Income Declines in September Quarter
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mando : 4Q21 results_final

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Mando Corporation

February 2022

Recent Highlights

Demonstrated sales resiliency while facing an increased cost burden due to external headwinds

  • Summary of 4Q21 results
    • Sales of KRW 1,722.4 bn. (YoY -0.9%)
    • Operating profit of KRW 34.0 bn. (OPM : 2.0%)
    • Net profit of KRW 37.4 bn. (NPM : 2.2%)
  • Summary of FY2021 results
    • Sales of KRW 6,147.4 bn. (YoY +10.5%)
    • Operating profit of KRW 235.7 bn. (OPM: 3.8%)
    • Net profit of KRW 196.0 bn. (NPM : 3.2%)
  • New business wins of KRW 1.7 tn. in 4Q21 - achieved KRW 11.0 tn. in FY2021
    • 4Q21 : e-product 86%, Non-HKMC 49%
    • xEV programs : 59% of new orders in 4Q21, including additional order wins for NA OEM's EV platform
    • Sizable full ADAS system solution order from captive OEM, securing scale necessary for NA expansion
    • FY2022 new business win target : KRW 9.6 tn.
  • HL Klemove officially launched on December 2, 2021 by merging MMS with former MHE
    • Preparing for another leap forward to a leading autonomous driving and mobility company through continuous product diversification and advancement as well as active global market expansion
  • Global Recognition : Received CES 2022 Innovation Award in the VIT category for IDB2 HAD technology Selected as General Motors' 2021 Supplier of the Year in Brake Apply & Controls category
  • Plan to provide KRW 800 per share dividend payout for FY2021 (20.3% payout ratio)

2

4Q21 *Sales by Region

Decline in domestic volume offset by sales growth in China and NA

Korea

North America

900

769.6

(Unit: KRW bn.)

400

USA, Mexico

(Unit: KRW bn.)

700.8

290.4

276.8

300.7

590.1

YoY

QoQ

YoY

QoQ

450

-68.8

+110.7

200

+10.3

+23.9

▼8.9%

▲18.8%

▲3.5%

▲8.6%

0

0

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

China

Others

600

(Unit: KRW bn.)

300

India

Europe, South America

(Unit: KRW bn.)

446.8

522.6

231.6

211.9

198.3

200

YoY

357.2

QoQ

YoY

QoQ

300

+75.8

+165.4

100

-33.4

-13.6

▲17.0%

▲46.3%

151.2

▼14.4%

145.0

▼6.4%

129.1

0

0

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

Note : Sales to external clients

3

4Q21 Financial Results

(Unit: KRW bn.)

Description

4Q21

4Q20

YoY

3Q21

QoQ

Sales

1,722.4

1,738.5

-16.1

1,436.0

+286.4

(COGS)

(1,484.9)

(1,472.6)

-0.9%

(1,224.3)

+19.9%

EBITDA

119.3

155.2

-35.9

135.1

-15.7

(%)

6.9%

8.9%

-2.0%p

9.4%

-2.5%p

Operating profit

34.0

80.4

-46.4

53.2

-19.2

(%)

2.0%

4.6%

-2.7%p

3.7%

-1.7%p

Interest

-10.6

-9.1

-1.5

-10.4

-0.2

F/X

-1.7

-15.5

+13.8

10.9

-12.5

Equity method

8.0

4.8

+3.2

0.0

+8.0

Profit before tax

40.7

48.9

-8.2

31.8

+9.0

(%)

2.4%

2.8%

-0.4%p

2.2%

+0.2%p

Net income

37.4

77.0

-39.6

26.0

+11.4

(%)

2.2%

4.4%

-2.3%p

1.8%

+0.4%p

4Q21 one-off impact of +9.1bn on PBT : net impairment gain of financial assets (investment stock using the equity method)

4

FY2022 Guidance and Regional Sales Outlook

Strong growth over market across all regions despite the ongoing challenging environment

2022 Sales Guidance

KRW 6.91 tn.

YoY +12.5%

8.0

6.9 tn.

Korea

3.0

1.5

72%

0.0

76%

(Unit: KRW tn.)

China

2.0

1.0

53% 61%

0.0

6.1 tn.

4.0

61%65%

0.0

20212022

E-product

*Source : IHS Forecast

2021 2022

N. America

2.0

1.0

61% 63%

0.0

2021 2022

2021 2022

Others

1.5

1.0

0.5

42% 46%

0.0

2021 2022

India, Europe, Brazil

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mando Corporation published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 076 B 5,08 B 5,08 B
Net income 2021 202 B 0,17 B 0,17 B
Net Debt 2021 1 070 B 0,89 B 0,89 B
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 2 332 B 1 948 M 1 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
